05-27-2021 Syringes and vials with the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, on May 27, 2021, in the Berlin Room of the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, ​​Catalonia (Spain). This Thursday, a space for administration of vaccines against Covid-19 that will be open for three weeks has opened at the Camp Nou, FC Barcelona stadium. This vaccination device has been installed in the Berlin Room of the stadium, it will have four vaccination boxes and a rate of 2,500 weekly doses. POLITICS Kike Rincón – Europa Press



LUEBECK (GERMANY), 27 (DPA / EP)

The German Police have intervened to interrupt vaccinations carried out with an unauthorized drug at Luebeck Airport after noting the presence of a large crowd ready to inoculate themselves.

Approximately fifty people with the unauthorized substance, which is a crime under the German Medicines Act.

The airport is owned by Winfried Stoecker, an emperor and doctor who has developed his own vaccine against the coronavirus. In April 2020, he confirmed that he was researching his own vaccine and that he intended to test it on himself.

When the police arrived there were about 80 people crowded in front of the airport and inside the building there were about 150 more people. The agents have seized the drugs, the used geringuillas and the vaccinated lists and have taken the data from the people present.