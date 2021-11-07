The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Saturday, November 6, They have registered 3,825,404 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirusCOVID-19). In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 289,674 deaths for the disease.

The above represents that they joined 3,574 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 261 deaths.

Likewise, it is estimated that there have been 3,187,604 recovered people, 7,087,720 negative cases and a total of 11,459,655 people studied from the first case.

According to the daily technical statement, as of today there are estimates in the country 22,468 active cases of the illness; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (October 24 to November 6, 2021).

The entities with greater number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Yucatán, Querétaro, Sonora.

The age group most affected in the last five weeks are still the people of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years.

Refering to hospital availability, the average occupancy of general beds in health centers it is 19% and from 16% for intensive therapy beds.

The states with the highest percentage in occupancy of general beds are Baja California (59.12%), Chihuahua (46.52%) and Aguascalientes (45.25%). In turn, those with the highest percentage in fan beds are Baja California (39.38%), Aguascalientes (24.36%) and Morelos (23.40 percent).

