The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Wednesday July 28 that, in the last 24 hours, 471 deaths and 15,883 new coronavirus infections were registered . With these numbers, the total of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 4,891,810 and the deaths are 104,822.

On the other hand, from yesterday to today, they were made 98,390 tests , with a positivity of 16.14%. Since the outbreak began, 19,144,266 diagnostic tests for this disease have been carried out. To date, there are 257,729 active positive cases throughout the country and 4,529,259 recovered.

Of the total deaths reported today, 281 are men and 189 are women . A person from the province of Río Negro was reported without sex data.

Of the 15,883 new infections, 4,117 are from the province of Buenos Aires, 798 from the city of Buenos Aires, 248 from Catamarca, 469 from Chaco, 334 from Chubut, 525 from Corrientes, 2,432 from Córdoba, 524 from Entre Ríos, 229 from Formosa, 185 from Jujuy , 328 from La Pampa, 280 from La Rioja, 540 from Mendoza, 221 from Misiones, 263 from Neuquén, 506 from Río Negro, 384 from Salta, 372 from San Juan, 276 from San Luis, 82 from Santa Cruz, 1.466 from Santa Fe, 371 from Santiago del Estero, 74 from Tierra del Fuego and 859 from Tucumán.

In the coming days, Argentina will begin the vaccination of adolescents from 12 to 17 years of age with prioritized conditions. According to what was announced by the sanitary portfolio, today 901,040 doses of Moderna vaccine began to be distributed in all jurisdictions , of the total of 3,500,000 that were donated to Argentina by the United States, to initiate the scheme of inoculations of said population band.

Until this morning, according to the latest update of the Public Vaccination Monitor, 37,123,414 doses were distributed throughout the territory, while 30,655,272 were applied. Of this total, 24,302,432 people were inoculated with the first dose and 6,352,840 have the complete scheme.

In this context, yesterday, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla vizzotti, said that August will be the month of the second doses. “Priority will be given to completing the vaccination schedule, to reach 60 percent coverage with two doses,” Vizzotti assured at a press conference from the Palacio San Martín.

Since the start of the immunization campaign, in December 2020, Argentina received 41,833,930 vaccines , of which 14,000,000 correspond to Sinopharm; 11,868,830 to Sputnik V (9,375,670 of component 1 and 2,493,160 of component 2); 9,941,100 to those of AstraZeneca Y Oxford whose active principle was produced in Argentina; 3,500,000 to Modern; 1,944,000 to AstraZeneca for the mechanism COVAX of the who and 580,000 to AstraZeneca-Covishield.

Among the nearly 31 million vaccinated there are 13,844,392 men (45.16%) and 16,757,219 women (54.66%) .

Of these, 3,672,555 are health workers; 4,247,594 people linked to strategic personnel (security and armed forces, teachers and non-teaching personnel of all educational levels, responsible for the operation of the State and personnel of the Penitentiary Service); 946,048 people from 50 to 59 years old WITHOUT risk factors; 5,307,076 people from 18 to 59 years old WITH risk factors; 4,767,327 people aged 18 to 39 WITHOUT risk factors; 2,129,671 people between 40 and 49 years old WITHOUT risk factors; and 9,514,988 people aged 60 or over.

