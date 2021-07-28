The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Tuesday, July 27 that, in the last 24 hours, 249 deaths and 16,757 new coronavirus infections were registered . With these numbers, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 4,875,927 and deaths are 104,352.

This morning, in her usual weekly press conference, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla vizzotti He was optimistic about the current epidemiological panorama. “ We have 9 consecutive weeks of decrease in cases, 7 consecutive weeks of decrease in deaths and hospitalizations in Intensive Care for COVID-19 . At the peak of this second, we had 7,839 people admitted to ICU; at the peak of the first wave, 5,119. Right now we have 4,155. We are below the worst moment of the first wave ”, He pointed from Casa Rosada.

According to Vizzotti, both CABA and AMBA are at “medium risk”. “The largest agglomerate in the country has managed not only to get out of alarm but also high risk. Of the 143 departments that we saw in red on the maps with high risk, there are only 7 that are at high risk and increasing; the rest are stable or declining, “said the head of the health portfolio and maintained that,” as the average number of daily cases is still 12 thousand, we must continue to support care. “

“ We have never been this close to being able to find the relief we have been searching so hard for over the past year and a half. ”, He concluded.

Carla Vizzotti was optimistic about the epidemiological outlook in Argentina. “We have never been so close to being able to find the relief that we have sought so much over the last year and a half,” he said.

With respect to Strategic Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, Vizzotti assured that all the inoculation schemes will be completed. “ We want to convey the peace of mind that with the first dose, especially with the vaccine Sputnik V, the efficacy in relation to antibodies and protection in clinical trials is very high “, He said.

It is worth remembering that, at the moment, there are still more than 3 million people who have the deadline to receive the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine. The last shipment of the second component of the Russian vaccine was on July 12, when they arrived 550,000 doses.

Since the start of the immunization campaign, in December 2020, Argentina received 41,033,430 vaccines, of which 14,000,000 correspond to Sinopharm; 11,868,830 to Sputnik V (9,375,670 of component 1 and 2,493,160 of component 2); 9,140,600 to those of AstraZeneca Y Oxford whose active principle was produced in Argentina; 3,500,000 to Modern; 1,944,000 to AstraZeneca by the mechanism COVAX of the WHO and 580,000 to AstraZeneca-Covishield.

According to Public Vaccination MonitorUntil this morning, 36,182,474 doses were distributed throughout the territory, while 30,230,385 were applied. Of this total, 24,096,445 people were inoculated with the first dose and 6,133,940 have the complete scheme. Among the more than 30 million vaccinated there are 13,634,738 men (45.10%) and 16,542583 women (54.72%).

News in development …

KEEP READING:

The Government announced that it signed an agreement with Pfizer for 20 million doses

The Government hired Aerolineas Argentinas directly to transport vaccines and will pay more than USD 36 million

Exclusive: what the “ultra pediatric” vaccine against COVID that Pfizer is investigating will be like in children aged 11 to 6-month-old babies