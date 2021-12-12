The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Saturday that, In the last 24 hours, 12 deaths and 2,445 new coronavirus infections were registered. With these data, the country accumulates a total of 5,356,885 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the deaths were 116,760.

On the other hand, from yesterday to today 43,609 tests were carried out, with a positivity rate of 5.61%. Since the outbreak began, 26,663,231 diagnostic tests for this disease have been carried out. To date, there are 26,447 active positive cases throughout the country and 5,213,678 recovered.

Of the total deaths reported today, 7 are men (6 residents of the province of Buenos Aires and 1 of Río Negro) and 5 are women (3 of the province of Buenos Aires, 1 of the City of Buenos Aires and 1 of Jujuy) .

Gradually but constantly, the increase in daily cases of COVID-19 has returned to the news in recent weeks and specialists emphasize the importance of closely monitoring the number of the moving average, which expresses the weekly average of new infections.

It happens that daily cases are highly variable and do not express what happens on a daily basis, especially due to delays in loading that occur on weekends. That is why epidemiologists argue that, to analyze the increase in cases, it is better to focus on the variable of the weekly average.

In that sense, as observed from the Infobae Data Unit, From November 16 to date, the moving average in the entire country grew 66%. If it is distinguished by jurisdiction, in the province of Buenos Aires it rose by 57%, in the City of Buenos Aires it almost doubled, with 91% of new cases a week on average. While in the rest of the country, outside the two large districts, the percentage reached 65%.

Contrary, the number of people admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) began to fall below one thousand patients nationwide since the beginning of October. And although the number currently exceeds the barrier of 700 people with a diagnosis of COVID hospitalized in serious condition, the figure is far from the peak of 7,969 on June 14 this year, the highest number of severe patients registered in the country since the start of the pandemic.

In this context, the infectious disease doctor Lautaro De Vedia (MN 70640) pointed out that “it is necessary to become aware of this and complete the vaccination schedule in the more than 30% of the population that did not receive the second dose.”

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, 88,116,630 doses were distributed throughout the country as of this morning, of which 71,219,249 were applied. There are 37,264,342 people who were inoculated with the first dose and 31,021,333 those who have the complete immunization schedule. In turn, 1,901,323 people received an additional dose and another 1,032,251 received booster doses.

