Coronavirus in Aguascalientes: infections increase with 68 new cases and three deaths

Narrative | Thursday, December 23, 2021

According to the latest official data, in Aguascalientes people infected by coronavirus have increased a 0.18% after registering 68 new cases to this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 38,417 people.

Of all confirmed cases, currently 35,402 they are active this Thursday. But nevertheless, the number of people who have died as a consequence of the disease is of 3,015, after confirming the death of three people this Thursday, according to the latest data.

In Mexico, COVID-19 infections are growing, reaching 3,940,401 from the first positive

According to the latest data, Mexico continue with 1,371,615 active cases of COVID-19 after confirmation 3,319 new positives this Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 3,940,401, with 2,270,427 recovered Y 298,359 deaths.

Most affected places in Mexico

The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the coronavirus pandemic are:

Mexico City, with 992,710 infections (+720 new confirmed cases) and 40,301 deceased people, the region with the most affected at this time.

Mexico state, with 381,659 contagions (+199 new positives) and 44,779 deaths.

New Lion, with 208,651 infections (+93 new cases) and 13,705 deaths.