BRASILIA, Jul 28 (Reuters) -The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the Americas, with Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Paraguay among the countries with the highest weekly death rates in the world, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday ( OPS).

Cases have more than doubled in the United States in the past week, mostly among unvaccinated people, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

Cuba is recording its highest infection and death rates from COVID-19 than at any other time in the pandemic, Etienne said, adding that more than 7,000 minors and nearly 400 pregnant women tested positive in the past week.

More than 1.26 million cases and about 29,000 deaths from coronavirus were reported during the last week in America.

Foci of infection have been recorded in Argentine provinces bordering Bolivia and Chile and in the Colombian Amazon region.

“As COVID continues to circulate, many places have relaxed public health and social measures that have proven effective against this virus,” Etienne said.

So far, only 16.6% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while some countries in the region still cannot access the necessary vaccines to keep their inhabitants safe, added.

