The Corona Warn-App offers a huge set of tools with which to manage the Covid Certificate: stores the passport on the phone, checks that it is authentic and even allows tracking of positives. Corona Warn-App is an application developed in collaboration with the Government of Germany and works perfectly in the Spanish territory.

The Covid Certificate has not ceased to be current since it was introduced at the European level in June of this year, but it is currently on the lips of a large part of the Spanish population due to the obligation to present the passport at leisure venues. Downloading it is not complicated, taking it on your mobile either. You can even check if your Covid Certificate is valid directly from the phone. If you want have it all in one app, and that this is safe, we have the best candidate.

The official German application for the Covid Certificate

The app that we recommend, Corona Warn-App, is official from Germany, but works perfectly throughout the European territory, including Spain. It offers certificate verification functions, saves the passport on the phone, works as an app to follow exposure to Covid-19 and has information on infections (only from German regions). It is complete and with only one drawback: it’s in english.

Beyond the language impediment, Corona Warn-App is an excellent recommendation if you want to always carry your certificate with you while you want to verify that it works correctly and that it meets sanitary requirements. It also allows you to verify the Covid Certificate of other people, both in Spain and in the rest of the European countries that use the certification.

Once the app is installed on your phone, and after accepting the information on data protection, Corona Warn-App offers a lower menu in which the “+” stands out. Let’s see how you can verify your Covid Certificate and save it on your mobile:

Click on the lower “+” and give access to the camera so that Corona Warn-App can read the QR code of the passport.

Once the QR has been read, and as long as it does not give a reading error, the app will ask you for which country you want to verify the authenticity of the Covid Certificate. Choose Spain (or any other, you may have to travel to a different territory).

Corona Warn-App will tell you if the Certificate is valid. What’s more, The QR code will be saved in the application in case you have to show it.

Once the QR code is read, it is stored in the application. You can teach it from there and also validate it at any time. What’s more, Corona Warn-App can store the Covid Certificate of other people, such as grandparents or children: This will ensure that you will always have it available in case you need to teach it. The document is saved locally, does not leave the phone.

Corona Warn-App is a secure application that is developed by a group of German companies in collaboration with the Government of that country. It lacks any type of advertisement and is open source.