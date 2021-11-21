The Festival detailed the reasons for the canceled events (Photo: AP / Christian Palma)

After more than a year away from the massive events in Mexico City, the return of the Corona Capital festival was present and unleashed thousands of emotions among music fans. However, many of the attendees were disappointed after British duo Disclosure announced that their performance was canceled.

Faced with this situation, the music festival thanked all the attendees who came this Saturday to see their favorite artist play. In addition to this, as a result of the four cancellations, three of main artists, Corona Capital announced that if you had an individual ticket today, you can go tomorrow totally free.

The festival specified that those who have purchased the pass for both days and present the Saturday ticket will not be taken into account since Only the one on Sunday will be valid. According to the festival, it will be handled in such a way by “

“We want a closing with a flourish, in which all the fans who accompany us take home a great memory of the first festival that returns to Mexico City. We want to thank you all for your trust and for having made possible this return of Corona Capital in the reactivation of entertainment in Mexico City ”, reads a statement which was shared through the festival’s social networks.

Hours prior to their presentation, the British duo made up of Guy and Howard Lawrence announced that due to health problems they would carry out their presentation

Through your Instagram account, Howard reported that his brother Guy was suffering from a severe stomach infection due to food intake in Mexico City, explained that despite receiving medical attention, the treatment did not work and the musician was in no condition to carry out the show.

Guy presented a strong intoxication and his brother announced that he was in no condition to present himself (Photo: Instagram / @ Declosure)

Due to this announcement, the hours of the Crown Capital had to be modified, because the concert of Laura Pergolizzi (LP) took the time of Disclosure and took place from 8:50 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. in the Doritos stage.

Although there are rumors about the possible participation of the Declosure duo in the second day of Corona Capital, there is still no confirmation from the British or the festival organization.

On November 19, a day before the festival began, the band The Kooks announced that their presentation was outside the Corona Capital because the singer Luke Pritchard had to go back to the UK urgently.

According to the festival’s official Twitter account, Pritchard He returned to his home country because he was about to become a father.

The Kooks canceled because their singer became a father (Photo: Rodrigo Alonso)

“The Kooks frontman Luke is about to be a dad and we are informed that he is flying back to the operating room to catch up with his wife. Corona Capital wishes him all the best and, along with the rest of the members of The Kooks, regret not being able to perform tomorrow, ”the festival shared.

One of the first to cancel was the singer St. Vincent Well, a positive case for COVID-19 was presented among one of the members of his team.

“Despite strict adherence to COVID protocols, including vaccinations and the requirement for indoor masks, a member of the St. Vincent team tested positive. As a precaution for the safety of the band, the team and especially the fans, St. Vincent will cancel its November 20 participation in Corona Capital 2021. It was very difficult to make this decision, but it is for the safety of all those who participate and attend the festival, ”the letter reads.

KEEP READING:

Corona Capital 2021: Disclosure also canceled its participation for this serious reason

The Kooks canceled their presentation at Corona Capital 2021

Corona Capital 2021: how it survived COVID-19 and the mythical gang that it could never bring