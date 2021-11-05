The arrival of autumn implies making a radical change in our outfits and our wardrobe, which is why it paints to be the ideal pretext with which we add textures that, otherwise, we cannot show off in other seasons. For these cold days nothing like betting on a coat made of a material like corduroy that stars in our outdoor garments.

Jackets, blazers and pants can be seen with this warm and unmistakable material to the touch in classic colors, reinventions of striking tones and in fusion with other elements such as shearling to accompany us throughout the season.

Wrangler slim fit corduroy trousers





Wrangler is an institution when it comes to durable pieces, and this slim fit pant is no exception. since its brown tone and straight design make it perfect to combine with any type of footwearor, including some air boots western how fashionable are they now. You find them available for 79.95 euros.

Wrangler Men’s Texas Slim Corduroy Jeans, Teak, 32W / 32L

Orange pants by Pierre Cardin





If you want a piece within the same range of warm tones, but that stands out above your look, there is this orange corduroy trousers by Pierre Cardin, with which your suede footwear will surely contract perfectly. You find it available from 59.77 euros.

Pierre Cardin Deauville Fit Classic Cord Pants, Orange (Orange 44), W34 / L34 (Manufacturer Size: 34/34) for Men

Urban Classics corduroy jacket in olive green





As wild as nature’s own tones this season, this corduroy jacket from Urban Classics bet on the olive green color in its darkest version to wear without problem with your looks in black and over your plaid shirts. You find it available from 41.41 euros.

Urban Classics Corduroy Jacket, Jacket for Men, Green (Dark-Olive 00551), Small Read: Why we like these nursing bras from Oysho

Levi’s Type 3 Sherpa Trucker Jacket





A classic tone like the camel color cannot be off our radar, and it is the perfect wildcard to be able to combine our looks in many ways even in low temperatures, in addition, this one from Levi’s with lining and shearling collar detail It is the perfect addition to our wardrobe. You find it available from 87.99 euros.

Levi’s Type 3 Sherpa Trucker Trucker Jacket, True Chino Cord Better, XS for Men

Hackett HKT Gray Corduroy Shirt





A garment that opts more for formality is Hackett’s bet with its HKT line, in which we find this corduroy shirt with front pocket more than perfect to add to urban styles that require dynamism in their texture. You find it available from 47.38 euros.

HKT by Hackett Hkt GMT Dye Corduroy Shirt, Beige (Khaki 8ho), X-Small for Men

Quicksilver Corduroy Biker Jacket





An infallible model for this season that is updated with the material and color in trend, this is this Quicksilver jacket with front pocket detail and embroidery on the sleeve that will be spectacular accompanied by cargo pants. You find it reduced from 99.99 to 59.99 euros.

Big Bamboo Quiksilver Men’s Corduroy Jacket

Corduroy Cap by North Sails





In a blue color that will match perfectly with your jeans, this corduroy cap from North Sails It is the ideal accessory that you need to accompany all your looks to join this trend with style. You find it reduced from 39.90 to 27.93 euros.

North Sails blue corduroy cap with metal borhce

Images | Pinterest | Amazon | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.