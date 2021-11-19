Lung.mx .-In Mexico, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a disease that occurs mainly in people over 40 years of age, affecting 7.8% of Mexican adults. According to the National Health and Nutrition Survey, chronic respiratory diseases are the fifth leading cause of outpatient visits, having an equal prevalence among men and women.

Patients experience episodes called exacerbations or seizures, in which their symptoms such as: shortness of breath, whistle and chest tightness, persistent cough, the lack of energy, worsen relative to the usual daily variation and persist for at least several days. In advanced stages, extrapulmonary manifestations such as weightloss, muscular weakness, among others.

On the occasion of World COPD Day, which is commemorated on November 17, the doctor Marco Polo Macias, specialist in Pulmonology and High Specialty in Thoracic Endoscopy, mentioned that “Although chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a progressive disease that worsens over time, it is treatable. With proper management, most people with the disease can achieve good control of symptoms and a better quality of life, as well as reduce the risk of other associated conditions such as heart disease.. “

On the other hand, COPD can become a disabling disease, because in its severe stages it requires the use of supplemental oxygen, decreases the ability to perform daily activities, restricts mobility and the risk of cardiovascular complications prevails, he added. Dr. Macias.

The total direct medical cost per year per patient on average can be between 20 thousand 754 to 41 thousand 887 pesos in patients with moderate to severe COPD, according to the study “Direct medical costs in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Mexico”, Due to hospital stays and use of oxygen.

Significant exposure to harmful particles and gases, the wood smoke, dust, pollution, just like him smoking, represent the main risk factors for the development of the disease. That is why it is important to continue raising awareness about COPD, since it allows the population to be sensitized about the importance of timely diagnosis, care and general knowledge of the disease, in order to be able to go to the doctor in an appropriate way. timely; in this way, prevent disease progression, exacerbations and reduce mortality.

Finally, the specialist pointed out that “COPD is a disease that can be treated and controlled thanks to existing treatments, as they help reduce symptoms, slow the progress of the disease and improve the quality of life of patients. Thanks to medical research, there are now therapeutic options that include triple therapy in a single device, achieving a reduction of up to 25% in the risk of moderate exacerbations, and 34% in severe exacerbations that lead to hospitalization”.

