Lung.mx .-The Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) encompasses chronic lung diseases, not entirely reversible, characterized by respiratory distress and includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and chronic asthma.

The third Wednesday of November is celebrated World COPD Day with the objective is to raise awareness about the symptoms, risk factors and treatments. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this disease alters normal breathing and is life threatening; It also predicts that by the year 2030 this disease will be the third most important cause of mortality worldwide.

The main risk factors are:

smoking,

air pollution, both indoors and outdoors, and

inhalation of dust particles and chemicals in the workplace.

WHO’s response to the fight against COPD is part of the general activities for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases carried out by the Organization, the objectives of which are to:

Increase awareness about chronic diseases.

Create healthier environments.

Reduce common risk factors for noncommunicable diseases, like tobacco use exposure to tobacco smoke indoor and outdoor pollution, unhealthy diets physical inactivity

Prevent premature deaths and preventable disabilities related to major noncommunicable diseases.

COPD is a disease that is diagnosed in adulthood. Today, it affects both sexes almost equally, in part due to increased tobacco use among women. It is not curable, but being diagnosed early and treated can delay its progression.

Chronic diseases entail an adaptation of lifestyles and strict adherence to treatment. Despite the fact that many patients place more importance on medication than on lifestyle modification, it has been shown that it is essential to maintain a greater degree of stability in health.

Other recommendations are to maintain an adequate weight, engage in physical activity, eat a balanced diet, avoid tobacco, tobacco smoke, and environments with dust or irritating chemicals in the air.

Some of the symptoms are: a dry cough or with a slight discharge, only when getting up. Other patients experience abundant secretions and consult for winter bronchitis that sometimes require treatment with antibiotics and bronchodilators.

Shortness of breath (dyspnea): this symptom is initially with great efforts. It is very common for the smoker to attribute it to weight gain or poor physical condition. But, with the passage of time, the dyspnea progresses slowly and the consultation is carried out late, when the respiratory function is already quite diminished.

If you have experienced these symptoms and have risk factors, go immediately to the specialist to perform the diagnostic test and start treatment quickly.

DZ