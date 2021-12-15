DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-On December 10, representatives of the Employers’ Confederation of Mexico City (COPARMEX, CDMX) led by its president Armando Zúñiga Salinas, held a dialogue table with representatives of the Government of Mexico City, led by the Secretary of Administration and Finance, Luz Elena González Escobar and with the presence of the local Deputy, Fernando Mercado, in which opinions were exchanged regarding the 2022 Economic Package.

In a dynamic of open and transparent dialogue, Secretary González Escobar explained the relevance of the reforms proposed in the Tax Code, derived from the position expressed publicly by the Business Center.

From this broad explanation, COPARMEX CDMX was able to know first-hand, the scope that, according to the City Government, the aforementioned reforms could have for the benefit of various economic and social sectors.

For their part, the representatives of COPARMEX, expressed their concerns, with the objective that they were respectfully analyzed by the Capital Congress.

As a result, it was agreed to continue giving priority to dialogue and to keep said working table open, since COPARMEX will inform its members of the arguments presented by the Ministry of Finance.

For its part, COPARMEX CDMX pointed out the need to establish fiscal incentives to motivate investment and insisted on its proposal that allows the 2% forgiveness on payroll for all newly created jobs in the Capital.

The meeting concluded by emphasizing the importance of preserving and maintaining communication bridges, open and fluid dialogue between the Government and businessmen for the benefit of economic recovery and jobs in the City.

