COPARMEX promotes a company made up of young people from UNAM - Mundodehoy.com

Through the Commission of Young Entrepreneurs, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (COPARMEX CDMX) presented this morning the first company promoted by the program of university chapters of the Business Center of the capital.

In accordance with Armando Zúñiga, president of COPARMEX CDMX, this company promoted by the University Chapter of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), represents the reflection of the support work that the business organization carries out with entrepreneurs.

“This fact gives us hope as entrepreneurs and great pride in being able to see how a university project has been able to be generated in conditions as adverse as those in which we find ourselves now, in addition, those who decide to undertake are heroines and heroes of an economy that is increasingly seen affected by the health contingency”, Assured Zúñiga Salinas.

For the Vice President of Business Development and Competitiveness, Carlos Landa, the work of COPARMEX CDMX is to make the path easier to these new ventures through the CONECTA platform, a tool that has allowed not only the generation of new companies, but also the rapprochement of existing ones with financing sources.

“In addition to financing, CONECTA has mentoring support, where this is very important for the entrepreneurship part; On the other hand, the university chapters have the objective of creating business awareness in university students and that is where we combine these two great efforts, with the aim of creating more formal companies”, He assured.

Anabel Leon, president of the Young Entrepreneurs Commission and main promoter of the University chapters, pointed out that the work carried out from COPARMEX CDMX is essential to create an entrepreneurial culture and a change of mentality in university students, who often have innovative ideas, but lack of support in financing and training.

“We have 6 University Chapters, we have 20 work plans and this company is the first to be created this year, formally constituted and integrated into COPARMEX as a partner and this shows that young people can also create jobs and above all support the City to have faster economic recovery”, Said the businesswoman.

Ernest Fukugauchi, President of the University Chapter of UNAM and founding partner of the company Source Development & Consultants, said that this new company is a source of innovation, development and technological tools, which will allow the development of software for companies and with savings of up to 70% .

“The support received from COPARMEX CDMX has been key to success in the development of our startup as they have provided us with advice and workshops, including through the CONECTA platform and the COPARMEX Investor Angels Club they have achieved the financing for this project; This project is the product of the technical knowledge of UNAM students and the support and experience of the business sector“, he claimed.

