DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-The Business Center of Mexico City sent to the benches of the political parties in the Congress of the Capital, its document “5 Proposals to reactivate the economy and recover jobs”With the objective that they are taken up by legislators and considered in the CDMX budget exercise for 2022.

The COPARMEX Mexico City proposals are:

1. Forgive 12 months of Payroll Tax to new jobs created in 2022.

2. 0% reduction in lodging tax.

3. Reduction to 0% of the tax on performing shows.

4. Combat under-exercise in municipal government spending.

5. Create a budget reallocation program so that they are redirected to tourism promotion, support for micro and small businesses, as well as training programs for employment.

Armando Zúñiga Salinas, President of COPARMEX Mexico City, recalled that the ravages of the pandemic caused that, at its peak, CDMX lost 233 thousand jobs and although 98 thousand have been recoveredAs of October this year, 135,000 jobs had yet to be recovered, mainly in the service sectors for companies, individuals and the home, as well as in the transformation industry, according to data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

He pointed out that it will be up to the City Congress to assess and make the necessary decisions that help to recover the jobs that are missing to reach the levels that were had before the pandemic and give the 2022 budget an emphasis and priority to attend the economic reactivation of the City and the recovery of jobs, especially due to the deficit of jobs that have ceased to be generated for young people who are starting their lives in the labor market.

The head of the capital’s employers’ union said that the Vice Presidency of Legislative Liaison has built solid informational ties with the political parties represented in the Congress of Mexico City and that it will promptly follow up on the initiatives presented, as it seeks to work in unity to create the Capital of the country that the citizens of the capital deserve and that allows the generation of more and better jobs for its inhabitants.

DZ