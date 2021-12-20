This is how the keys were left for the Peruvians in the 2022 South American Cup.

The wait is over. CONMEBOL unveiled the keys to the first phase of the 2022 South American Cup, where the Peruvian clubs will face each other to continue in the international tournament. Sport Boys, Cienciano, Ayacucho and Melgar are the teams that will play this competition.

It should be noted that, as has happened in recent years, institutions from the same country will face each other before reaching the next stage. Clubs from Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay and Venezuela are in this instance. What will the duels between Peruvians be like?

Sport Boys will face Ayacucho FC and Cienciano will do his thing with Melgar. Only one belongs to the capital and the rest play at the height. Of course, it remains to be defined if they will be able to play in their respective locations, because due to a pandemic the matches were held at the Nacional de Lima.

The winners of each key will enter the group stage of Copa Sudamericana 2022. In this stage, only one will advance to the round of 16 (to play with the best third parties of the group stage of Copa Libertadores 2022).

South American Cup 2022 – first phase

Sport Boys will return to an international tournament after 21 years of much suffering. Of course, it will be the first time that he will play the South American Cup. And he will do it against Ayacucho FC: the outward journey will be between March 8 and 10, while the return between March 15 and 17. The ‘rosados’ will close local.

What remains to be known is whether Sport Boys will be able to play at Miguel Grau del Callao, where he plays home. The stage has to receive the ‘Ok’ from CONMEBOL. There is work to be done by the leaders.

In the other key there will be a southern classic: Cienciano vs Melgar. The former already knows the glory of the Copa Sudamericana, as he won it in 2003 in a dramatic final against River Plate from Argentina. The people of Cusco return after 13 years to the contest.

Both play at high altitude, and taking into account that decentralized football will return in League 1 in 2022, there is a high probability that they will play in Arequipa and Cusco. The ‘domino’ has a lot of experience in the Copa Sudamericana.

