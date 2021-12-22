The fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth of the accumulated qualified for the Copa Sudamericana.

The four Peruvian teams already know when they will make their debut in the South American Cup 2022. The Conmebol Through his social networks he confirmed the day and time of the matches. As previously known, Sport boys will be measured against Ayacucho FC, while Melgar will face Scienceno.

The Garcilaso stadium in Cusco will witness the return of ‘Papá’ to an international tournament after 13 years. The first match between Cusco and Arequipa will take place on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. (Peruvian time). Then the key will be defined in the Monumental stadium of the UNSA on March, 15th at the same time.

The ‘rosados’ have not participated in a competition since 2001 and their return is scheduled for the March 09 at the Huancayo stadium at 7:30 p.m. (Peruvian time). The second match will take place on the day 16 of the same month at the Miguel Grau stadium in Callao. Without a doubt, the ‘chalaco’ people will crowd the sports complex to see their team.

Why are the Peruvian clubs fighting? Since 2020, the Council of the Conmebol had the idea of ​​modifying the regulations in order to ensure that each of the countries is better represented in the different stages of the competition. That is why all federations except Brazil and Argentina will play against a team from their same federation in a two-game bracket.

Photo: @Sudamericana

SOUTH AMERICAN CUP CALENDAR

First phase – From March 08 to 16

Group stage draw – March 23

Group stage

Date 1 – 06 April

Date 2 – April 13

Date April 3 – 27

Date 4 – 04 May

Date May 5 – 18

Date May 6 – 25

Eighth draw – June 1

Round of 16

First leg matches – June 29

Return Matches – July 06

Quarter finals

First leg matches – August 03

Return Matches – August 10

Semifinals

First leg – August 31

Return Matches – September 07

Final – Saturday October 1 (to be confirmed)

* The prize to the champion increased like the Libertadores in one million, in this way he will receive 5 million dollars.

