

01/07/2022 On at 13:09 CET



The draw for the last 16 of the Copa del Rey 2021-22 has already brought the eight heats that the 16 surviving teams in the ‘KO’ tournament.

Barça will visit San Mamés to face Athletic Club. It will be the reissue of the last final of the Copa del Rey, that took the Barcelona team. For his part, Spanish will be measured at Majorca in They are Moix, Meanwhile he Girona you will receive in Montilivi to the Vallecano Ray.

THIS IS THE EIGHTH OF THE CUP

Atlético Baleares – Valencia

Girona – Rayo Vallecano

Sporting Gijón – Cádiz

Elche – Real Madrid

Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid

Betis – Seville

Athletic Club – FC Barcelona

Mallorca – Espanyol

KING’S CUP FORMAT

The crosses in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2021-22 they will continue to be a single party, and as for the date of celebration, there will be two batches: a first scheduled for Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 January for teams that they do not play the Spanish Super Cup, while the four teams that will, will play their qualifiers between Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 January. In this tie there will already be VAR in case the referees require it.