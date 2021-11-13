Seeking an agreement, the second draft resolution called on countries “to phase out coal-fired energy without mitigation and ineffective fossil fuel subsidies.”

“Non-mitigated” coal-fired power plants are those that do not use CO2 capture technology to offset part of the gases they emit into the atmosphere.

This is an unprecedented mention of these fuels, largely responsible for the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

But that draft was a step back from the first version, common in the complex arena of climate negotiations.

More ambition for 2022

Regretting that “the revised draft has receded in key areas”, Pérez-Cirera welcomed that “the short-term increase in climate commitments for 2022 continues to appear in the text, although it is still insufficient for the goal of +1.5 ºC “.

According to a mechanism established in 2015, countries must review their targets every five years, next time in 2025. But, since arriving in Glasgow, the most vulnerable nations insisted that the reviews be done annually.

Greenhouse gas emissions since the Industrial Revolution have already caused a temperature rise of +1.1 ºC and its catastrophic consequences, including droughts and floods, will only worsen, experts warn.

In the first 10 days of COP26, pompous announcements did not stop raining down: new targets for India – the fourth largest emitter in the world -, promises to stop deforestation by 2030 and emit 30% less methane, a gas with 80 times more greenhouse effect than the CO2.

Even China and the United States, the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 emitters, unexpectedly agreed to jointly strengthen the fight against climate change despite their deep disagreements in other fields.

However, the UN warned that with all this the planet is still headed for a “catastrophic” warming of +2.7 ºC and that more must be done.