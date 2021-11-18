COP26: what you need to know about the conference against climate change

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 9 minutes

During the first weeks of November, the largest United Nations convention against climate change was held. Discover all the previous data, commitments and resolutions that were assumed in Glasgow.

Last update: November 16, 2021

The Conference of the Parties, better known as COP26 for its acronym in English, is the most important UN convention against climate change. This is the 26th meeting of the countries that were part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, adopted in May 1992.

Representatives of the 197 parties or nations that make it up since it was created meet there. In addition, numerous activists, environmental organizations and experts against climate change are present to contribute their point of view. In this edition, the convention took place in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

It is clear that the problem of climate change is an issue to be addressed urgently. With current pollution levels, the scientific prognosis is catastrophic.

In this context, COP26 was presented as a key opportunity to advance towards the goals set out in the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015. The final results of the convention were satisfactory for some and insufficient for others.

Context and background regarding the arrival of COP26

The 26th edition of the COP arrived with high expectations for various reasons. The last one had been held in Madrid in 2019 and that of 2020 had to be postponed until the current year. The presence of more than 130 heads of state was expected, along with thousands of diplomats, specialists in the environment and renewable energies.

During the two weeks, the attendees sought to close multinational and local agreements with the aim of respecting the goals established in the Paris Agreement. Among the most pressing issues was deforestation, reduction of methane gas emissions and elimination of the coal industry.

In addition, the great powers had to increase their economic aid to the least developed countries and those most affected by climate change. With recent years plagued by natural disasters, such as the fires in the Amazon or in Australia, the pressure for concrete actions at COP26 was very great.

The recent history of environmental catastrophes added pressure to COP26 participants.

What goals were proposed in the Paris Agreement?

Almost 6 years have passed since Paris Agreement, a historic instance in the climate change negotiations. For the first time, 195 countries pledged to take urgent action through a legally binding treaty, that is to say, mandatory.

It was signed in December 2015, during the celebration of COP21 in the French capital. Among its ambitious goals are the following.

Global temperature: Limit the average rise in global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Limit the average rise in global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. Ideal number: as an ideal goal, that this increase in temperature remains below 1.5 degrees.

as an ideal goal, that this increase in temperature remains below 1.5 degrees. Carbon neutrality: reach climate neutrality in 2050, that is, the emission of greenhouse gases is the same as that absorbed by other sources.

reach climate neutrality in 2050, that is, the emission of greenhouse gases is the same as that absorbed by other sources. Commitment and follow-up: The signatory countries committed to demonstrate and evaluate the changes achieved through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC). These documents must be submitted every 5 years.

Expectation between Paris and Glasgow

COP26 was the first in which the progress and new commitments that each country was in a position to assume had to be reviewed. The goals of the Paris Agreement, according to the scientific community and climate activists, must be respected if the terminal deterioration of the planet is to be avoided.

For the journalist and climate change specialist, Fermin Koop, some of these commitments were insufficient. “Many countries presented their roadmaps, but not all were ambitious, as in the case of Mexico and Brazil, which were worse than the previous ones”, Held.

Koop, who was present in Glasgow, commented that with the actions taken so far, the expectation of the temperature increase is 2.4 degrees. So it far exceeds the goals of Paris. “There is a lot of pressure in this COP so that the review of commitments is every 1 year and not every 5”added.

Present, absent and protests at COP26

The convention was attended by several world political leaders, like the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the Chief Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. In addition, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, gave his speech, as did his predecessor Barack Obama.

However, other important figures caused disappointment by his absence, such as Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro and Xi Jinping, presidents of Russia, Brazil and China. As they are three major global carbon emitters, the presence of their top leaders was expected.

Another absence was that of Greta Thunberg, a young environmental activist and founder of the movement Fridays for Future. On this occasion, Greta decided to summon her movement to the streets of Glasgow, where more than 100,000 young people protested on November 5 and 6. There he gave a speech in which he described as failure to the convention.

“Young people have become a huge and powerful interlocutor in climate summits; they are the ones who carry the agenda “observed Koop. In addition, he argued that “The claim is valid, because they are the ones who are going to suffer the most from climate change, and a 180 degree turn is needed to achieve the Paris commitments”.

Why is the planet warming?

Between the main reasons of global warming the emission of greenhouse gases is found. Housed in the atmosphere, these gases trap heat radiating from the planet and prevent it from escaping into space. Carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane are some of the main ones.

Although CO2 is released naturally, the human action It increased greatly, thanks to the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal and oil. Secondly, deforestation reduces the number of trees responsible for the absorption of carbon dioxide.

What do the investigations project?

COP26 had to take charge of some scientific investigations that project a global temperature increase of between 3 and 4 degrees by the end of the century. These conditions, which would be reached if current emissions are maintained, would result in irreversible environmental damage, with the possibility of catastrophes and famines.

Studies of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) show that each fraction of increase in global temperature implies greater risk of disasters. Among them, forest fires, droughts, floods and heat waves. In addition, numerous species of plants, insects and vertebrates would be affected.

What happened at COP26 and what measures were taken to stop it?

During the 2 weeks of the conference some important agreements were reached on important issues. Due to pressure from environmental organizations, activism, and scientific evidence, diplomats pledged to uphold the Paris goals.

Deforestation

One of the most significant agreements was reached in the early days, when leaders from more than 100 countries pledged to stop the deforestation by 2030. With that goal, an investment of almost 20 billion dollars was established between public and private financing.

Cars and mobility

The Glasgow Agreement on Zero Emission of Vehicles brought together more than 30 countries together with major car manufacturers. They established the elimination of gasoline and diesel cars between 2035 and 2040. However, this agreement was considered a failure because important countries, such as Germany, China, Japan and the United States, were not part of it.

Coal

Something historic happened in this area. For the first time coal was placed at the center of discussions and an agreement was reached to reduce its use. More than 40 countries signed it.

On the other hand, India, the second largest consumer of coal, has committed to reducing its net emissions to zero by 2070. So far, in that country 70% of electricity is obtained from the mineral.

Methane gas

Methane is another of the most powerful greenhouse gases. Food production, such as livestock, and waste disposal concentrate their emissions.

At COP26 an agreement was signed to reduce current levels by 30% by 2030. Although more than 100 countries participated, the resolution of China, Russia and India was lacking.

Some of the methane that contributes to global warming comes from the production of food of animal origin.

Agreement between China and the United States at COP26

Towards the end of the convention, an agreement between the two great powers surprised several attendees. Among the commitments assumed together are the following:

Reduce methane gas emissions.

Work on the transition to clean energy.

Work together towards the elimination of carbon.

Mutual commitment to achieve the goal of maximum increase of 1.5 degrees.

A final pact of the COP26 difficult to close

A complex instance was that of the COP26 closing agreement. The date established in the official calendar ran from October 31 to November 12.

Nevertheless, the obstacles in the negotiations forced to extend the conference one more day. Three drafts were submitted for the final pact, each with less ambitious commitments than the last.

The main controversy was led by China and India, who pushed to change the word remove by reduce, in reference to the use of coal. Some called the Glasgow Pact insufficient and convention chair Alok Sharma sadly maintained that it was the best that could be done.

Actions that can be taken at home

For Fermín Koop, it is possible to carry out actions at the individual level, although they are not part of the discussions at the COP. There “More macro and global policy issues are dealt with”. However, it is possible to collaborate by reviewing the diets on a day-to-day basis, having a more present consumption of vegetables and less of meat.

In addition, measures such as recycling, composting and changing the type of transport are daily commitments that are available to many people. But clarify that “Dealing with the climate crisis escapes all this and requires strong decisions on the part of governments and the private sector”.

It might interest you …