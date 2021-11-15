EFE.- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson considered this Sunday in London that the pact reached at COP26 in Glasgow (Scotland) is the type of agreement “That changes the rules of the game that the world needed to see.”

At a press conference in Downing Street – the official office of the Chief Executive – which was also attended by the president of the UN climate summit, Alok Sharma, the Tory leader called the agreement “truly historic.”

“The (Glasgow) conference has ushered in the end of coal. For the first time the conference has issued a mandate to cut the use of coal energy. The summit has declared the death sentence for coal energy, ”he said.

The fact that 197 countries have approved a pact supposes “An incredible achievement” although COP26 “was never going to be able to stop climate change,” according to Johnson.

However, he emphasized that the summit had managed to “equip (the countries) with the appropriate tools” to do so.

The Tory leader noted that During this summit, 130 countries have signed a commitment to “stop and reverse deforestation by 2030” and recalled that these countries “are home to 90% of the world’s forests.”

He also valued that the negotiations in Scotland “have put the world on the path of being around 2 degrees Celsius of global warming” and added that “the world is undoubtedly going in the right direction” while the goal of lowering to 1.5 degrees Celsius the global temperature “is still alive.”

The success of the fight against climate change is “totally” linked to governments around the world remaining committed to reducing their emissions, he remarked.

For his part, the president of COP26, the former British Prime Minister Alok sharma, was convinced that the agreement obtained at the summit has been “historic” although he confessed that there were times when he thought it would not be achieved.

Asked if China and India had let the world down by lowering the commitment on coal at the last minute, Sharma said both countries “will have to explain” to developing countries affected by climate change.

In this sense, Johnson recalled that “pressure can be applied, it can be encouraged, but sovereign nations cannot be forced to do what they do not want to do. Ultimately, it is their decision and they must defend it. “

COP26 ended a day later than planned with a pact approved by 197 countries, which includes a mandate to increase the emission reduction targets for 2030 by 2022, and makes it possible to keep within reach the goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees this century.

