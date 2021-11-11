It is expected that proposals will be discussed and that international agreements and commitments will be reached, between different sectors to mitigate climate change, especially on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that, according to the opinion of scientists, is the main human cause behind the warm-up.

To put this in perspective, the International Energy Agency estimates that during 2021 global CO2 emissions would register their second highest increase since it has been registered.

Here is the first big obstacle. Despite the fact that many economies are experiencing outsourcing (greater preponderance of services in economic activity), the engine of many of them, China and India among them, continues to be industry, a sector that requires a lot of energy to operate and, therefore, Therefore, one of the most polluting.

Despite the progress of less polluting energies, energy is still insufficient for the demands of the world production and consumption rate, so replacing them, one by another, is practically impossible in the next 10 years.

But industry is not the only sector that contributes significantly to global warming, in fact, basically any human activity contributes in one way or another.

The services sector, especially transport, both for passengers and goods, also depends on the consumption of fossil energy to operate. Regarding the primary sector, emissions come from meat production and livestock, and its environmental impact is enhanced by monocultures and deliberate deforestation to create new arable spaces.

In short, there are many examples of the environmental impact that human activities of production and consumption have, and at first glance the solution seems to be obvious: if not prohibit, at least limit these activities. But it is not that simple.

The dilemma is the following: the urgency of climate change requires that the emission of greenhouse gases from these activities be limited, but in turn, the world economy, which has just recovered from the ravages of the pandemic, needs a Accelerated rate of production to satisfy the dynamic demand of a population in constant growth, which needs polluting energy, since at the moment it is impossible to replace with other types of energy.