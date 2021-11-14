The bases of financing

24 hours behind the official agenda, the UN conference seemed to finally have reached a laborious consensus, which would include, according to the draft, formal consultations to create stable funds for mitigation and adaptation and to study the demands of damages and losses of the most vulnerable countries in the medium term.

Britain tried to unblock the issue of financing plans to contain climate change, always one of the thorniest, by proposing mechanisms to ensure that the poorest nations ultimately receive more financial aid than they have been promised.

Developing countries argued that rich nations, whose historical emissions are largely responsible for global warming, must pay more to help them adapt to its consequences, in addition to reducing their carbon footprint.

Along these lines, the draft calls on rich countries to double climate adaptation funding by 2025 from 2019 levels, offering funding that was a key demand from small island nations at the conference.

The UK also said a UN committee should report next year on progress made towards the $ 100 billion in annual climate finance that rich countries had pledged by 2020 but failed to deliver. And he said governments should meet in 2022, 2024 and 2026 to discuss funding for climate change plans.

Even $ 100 billion annually is well below the real needs of the poorest countries, which could reach $ 300 billion in 2030 alone in adaptation costs, according to the United Nations, in addition to the economic losses derived from the loss of crops or weather-related disasters.

The document does not contain exact dates or amounts. “What this text is trying to do is plug holes and start a process”, especially on the issue of adaptation finance, that is, to prepare for what is coming, explained Helen Mountford, of the World Resources Institute.

With information from Reuters and AFP.