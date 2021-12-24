Just over a year after the first anniversary of its re-founding, Cruz Azul continues to advance with firm steps and with full legal certainty it has managed to maintain its market share, during 2020 and 2021, with a figure of 23%, only surpassed by Cemex .

In addition, it remains on the path to meet its objective of automation and efficiency of its production processes, after a period of 32 years with another administration that, according to an institutional statement, “caused severe industrial delays, significant financial damage and a profound deterioration to the social fabric of the company ”.

Thus, during 2021, the cooperative faced various investment challenges and to optimize the efficiency of its processes. This strategy showed results such as an increase of more than 60% in the production of its factories located in Puebla and Oaxaca.

In addition, a new advanced technology kiln was installed at the plant in Oaxaca to automate the manufacture of cement, a change that will also contribute to the company’s environmental objectives.