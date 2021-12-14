Give a new life to an old TV with this device that allows you to play videos at 6K resolution, stream and run Android apps on the TV.
Do you have a “dumb” television, an old monitor that you do not use, or your Smart TV is very slow? Turn them into a powerful multimedia center with this set-top box with Android 10, which has a 35% discount.
You can get the Transpeed-TV Box with Android 10 with a discount of 35%. It costs only 27.94 euros on AliExpress, with shipping from Spain and 3 euros of shipping costs. If you use the code AECGS3 when paying, you will get 3 euros discount.
Make sure to check the european plug in the options. You also have several versions with and without a controller with keyboard and gamepad.
Transpeed-TV Box with Android 10 for only 27.94 euros on AliExpress
With this set-top box you will convert any display with HDMI connector, and even with the old AV connection of the old TVs, in a powerful Smart TV with Android 10.
You can play video with 6K resolution at 30 fps or 4K at 60 fps with HDR, Y 1080p at 60 fps, connecting a hard disk via USB, or a micro SD card.
You can also connect to the Internet via 2.4 or 5 GHz WiFi, or via Ethernet cable, and stream the main platforms: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, etc.
Since you have Android 10, it is possible install thousands of Android apps: social networks, messages, browser, games, etc.
You can even control everything with your voice, using the Google Assistant.
It comes with a remote control to make it easy to navigate through menus and select content.
You can get the Transpeed-TV Box with Android 10 with a discount of 35%. It costs only 27.94 euros on AliExpress, with shipping from Spain and 3 euros of shipping costs. If you use the code AECGS3 when paying, you will get 3 euros discount.