Converse launches a special collection to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon

Pokémon has become one of the most beloved and successful animated series of all time, because beyond anime, video games and all kinds of products have been created around its characters.

Now, to continue the 25th anniversary celebration, which has taken place throughout the year, it is the turn of Converse to join the celebration, and does so with the launch of a special collection of footwear, clothing and accessories inspired by the characters of the popular franchise.

The stars of the Pokémon x Converse collection are the Chuck Taylor All Star. The model “First Partners” It is made of black canvas and is printed with the image of the first Pokémon that accompanied Ash Ketchum on his journey: Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander.

On the other hand, the model “Poké Ball”, It is white, with a black outline print with the aforementioned characters, which are also joined by Meowth and Jigglypuff, and on the side it has an embedded Poké Ball.

The two models mentioned will be available in sizes for children and adults, while there are others models specially designed for the little ones, with more colorful and fun styles, such as those inspired by Pikachu and Jigglypuff that you can see in the images below.

To complement the Pokémon-style outfit, Converse will also have different styles of sweatshirts and t-shirts, among which the 25th anniversary hoodie stands out, which comes in black, with a yellow print, since the protagonist is Pikachu.

And the collection is completed with a variety of accessories, from backpacks to caps, all with the Pokémon characters.

The Pokémon x Converse collection will be on sale from December 10 in the United States, and hopefully they will soon reach other countries as well, including Mexico.