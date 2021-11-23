Because classic footwear can always have a reinvention that makes them look cooler than ever, Converse sneakers are no strangers to this reinvention, and that is, as part of winter trends, boots inspired by mountain and outdoor sports and activities These fantastic models inspire you that you are sure not going to want to take off at all.

Models totally in black, classic silhouettes reinvented and dramatic soles are part of the update of the already known models of the brand to wear this winter season, where we find discounts of up to 40% to take advantage of our favorite models.

The balance of black and white pushed to the limit of design with these boots inspired by Converse’s historic sneakers, where we see a super XL sole with a toothed rubber sole that gives it a super rough look and perfect for any type of terrain.

You find them reduced from 120 to 72 euros.

The reinterpretation of this shoe from the seventies converts the leather to nubuck and the waterproof lining to tan in part of an ideal balance of textures and materials that energize this pair, and is that, rescuing the classic white toe, these boots will be the infallible of your looks with jeans.

You find them reduced from 140 to 84 euros.

The combination of leather with the color brown has returned just in time to face winter with this model of boots that look incredible, are comfortable and go with everything: the Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor They are that design that inspires you to adventure in these winter days.

You find them reduced from 130 to 78 euros.

For those who love black, Converse offers us these waterproof Chuck Taylor All Star Boot with soft fleece lining and a grippy platform sole to avoid taking bad steps and walking hard on all types of terrain.

You find them reduced from 110 to 66 euros.

Back to black and white These Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor All Star High Top combine waterproof skin With an insulating inner bootie, which makes them resistant to all types of inclement weather, and to adapt to urban trends, it also sports reflective colors and a traction sole.

You find them reduced from 130 to 78 euros.

