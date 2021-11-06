The culprit of this error is a chip the size of a grain of rice found on the cable that connects the display to the motherboard. In previous devices it did not exist, so there was no difficulty when changing the screen.

What is the cause of this problem

Reputation precedes Face ID , the security measure of Manzana which is based on facial recognition. However, it stops working completely if replace screen of the company’s new smartphone.

Due to its tiny size it is not possible to repair it by handTherefore, special tools are required to carry out the maneuver without the functionality being disabled. Although even with the right tools this is a challenge impressive, since it is very easy to damage the fragile screen.

This entails big problems economic for third party repair companiesGetting the right equipment can be a waste of money and hardly worth it. In this way, Apple ensures that it is the only one to receive benefits for this kind of inconvenience.

It’s not the first time

Apple has not commented on this issue, but after several years of troublesome with repairs Regarding Touch ID, batteries and cameras it is hard to believe that this error is just an accident.

It is true that it could be a hardware failure, although being one of the components that usually gives more problems is weird that I passed the tests without undergoing any prior arrangement. So it is most likely a strategy rather than a “simple” setback.

Screen related issues is one of the main routes of entry of the workshops repair. In fact, Justin Drake Carrol, founder of Fruit Fixe, a Virginia repair chain, claimed that screen replacement accounted for about 35% of revenue.

Although a few years ago the brand led by Tom Cook announced that it would allow to fix the iPhone out of warranty in third-party stores. This would be possible thanks to the company would provide the official parts and the training of workers, so this situation may be resolved in this way.

At the moment the American company has not made public Any information relating to this matter. So we will have to wait to know if it really is a factory error or a practice to achieve even more benefits.