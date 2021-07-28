The redesign of Safari that will come from the hand of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 has been the subject of various criticisms. Especially the version for iPad, because its new top bar collapses easily by having multiple tabs open in the same window.

With the fourth beta of iPadOS 15, luckily, Apple has decided to solve this problem. How? Easy, by adjustment. Users can now choose between a compact tab bar, which is the one that has caused the criticism, and a separate bar, which is located under the URL, in the same place where it was in iPadOS 14.

To change the tab bar in Safari, just go to the “Settings” application, navigate to “Safari” and, once there, select one of the two available options. Previously, yes, you have to update to the iPadOS 15 fourth beta. To do this, if you have not done so, just go to the “General” section of the “Settings” application, click on “Software update” and follow the instructions.

Safari redesign on iPadOS 15 has caused multiple criticisms

The redesigned Safari in iPadOS 15 is visually spot on. The smaller size of the upper bars, in addition, makes the content – the web page – occupy a greater percentage of the screen, which is always welcome. The problem lies in the way you group the different open tabs, as can be seen, for example, in this video published by Federico Viticci On twitter:

Tabs in Safari for iPadOS 15 beta 3 are essentially unusable if you have a lot of tabs open / Safari is in Split View / you have extensions enabled. With all those icons, the address bar is nearly impossible to click. The setting to revert this design can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/3y5V9tiTaQ – Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 16, 2021

Those who have few tabs open simultaneously will have no problem with the new layout of Safari in iPadOS 15. However, this is not the usual, for example, in professional environments. And considering that Apple wants to position the iPad as a valid product in those environments, It is surprising that they decided to go for such a compact tab bar whose design collapses easily when having multiple tabs open or when using the split screen browser. It seems that Apple, unfortunately, put too much aesthetics before functionality. But luckily we can now turn back.