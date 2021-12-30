The simple act of talking about a subject like this is usually quite complicated, and thinking that it may be the scene in which base a level of a video game, it can make this a bit more difficult to dialogue.

Well, to be honest, no one wants to relate to these types of actions, since they usually end in sad scenarios, as well as with multiple victims.

More if we take into account that still many people unfortunately continue to link video games with violence, which is not really true.

Developer Void interactive, has been in the crosshairs, and intends to formally launch a game that already has Early Access and that is inspired by the experiences of SWAT units, so that the levels unfold in intense situations with hostages and armed enemies, including one in a school in the context of a shootout.

Said video game is called Ready or not, and in it, users must solve these critical situations with the help of other players or artificial intelligence. Up to this point it could be something that would have no problem being accepted or going on the market.

Since, in fact, the developer herself has commented that she is in contact with the police around the world to provide the experience with rules that are as realistic as possibleas well as actual actions such as bullet rebound, kevlar and bulletproof dynamics, ballistic penetration, and projectile expansion and displacement.

But in the meantime, the early access that this title has given us is available at Steam, under the warning that its nature is graphic and that it is aimed at mature audiences.

Although even with these warnings, they were not able to Team17 remained as publisher of the game, so now Ready or Not was left without a signature to help it sell.

According to Void Interactive, Team17’s departure was by mutual consent. And it is because the developer team does not intend to detract from the project since the game itself tells the story of those people who have lost their lives because of an armed person, since they propose to provide awareness through this controversial title.

“It is a look at an uncomfortable reality that has become common and we hope to make a small contribution in honoring those who have been impacted by these real-world tragedies through a portrait that does not trivialize their experiences.”, they remarked through a statement published on social networks.

This video game has created a debate on Void interactive on whether its development has the purpose of rendering honors or rather of generating profits through tragedy and morbid, especially if the game focuses on realistic experiences such as this particular situation would be.