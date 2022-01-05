The festive seasons are usually a symbol of overeating and leaving training aside for a while, resulting in weight gain. There are different ways to keep track and it is recommended since we must take care of our health to avoid cardiovascular problems.

The smart scale of Sinocare measures 14 essential data of our body: weight, body fat, body water, muscle mass, protein, visceral fat, BMI, BMR, etc.





Sinocare Muscular Body Fat Scale, Smart Bathroom Scale, Bathroom Weight, Body Weight Scale, 14 Body Data Analysis, High Precision (ST / KG / LB) 180kg

This scale is available in Amazon for 9.79 euros (before 14.79 euros). This price is obtained by indicating the 5 euro coupon that appears just below to activate it, which is valid only today.

It is battery operated and features automatic calibration, 4 highly sensitive electrodes and a total weight bearing of up to 180kg. Carry connection Bluetooth so you can store the data on your phone by syncing with Apple Health, Google Fit or Fitbit.

You can create unlimited user profiles for the whole family and share the results. For added safety, it has 4 non-slip pads that prevent slipping and rounded corners for the little ones.

