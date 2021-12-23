Sport and technology increasingly go hand in hand and it is inevitable not to use devices that help us on a daily basis. Cycle computers are a tool that helps us to know all kinds of metrics in sports disciplines that require a vehicle.

The model Garmin Edge 130 Plus track the distance, speed and height of your ride precisely.





Garmin Edge 130 Plus Cycling Computer

Now it can be yours in Amazon at a price of 149.99 euros (before 199.99 euros). It has a sharp 1.8 ”screen that is visible even in direct sunlight with communication via Bluetooth.

You have targeting options like GPS, GLONASS and Galileo that locates a better position thanks to the built-in altimeter. For greater safety, in case of emergency the radar It varies will send your location to nearby contacts for help.

Includes an IPX7 water resistance rating and 12 hours of autonomy in GPS mode.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon

