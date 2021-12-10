Carry out the installation of this application it is not a complicated task at all . In fact, if you have downloaded other unofficial software like this, you will know the process perfectly.

These unofficial applications can be removed by the US company at any time, but there is one that is very useful, as it is related to the car control . Is about Performance Monitor , a tool that visualizes the state of the vehicle and different aspects that have to do with it, such as speed, oil level …

While it is true that Google software has a number of applications somewhat limited. Mainly, because it is linked to executing a safe handling of the vehicle. This means that apps like YouTube cannot be used, but beware, it does not mean that they cannot be installed. by third parties .

As it is impossible to search for Performance Monitor on Google Play, you will have to resort to unofficial stores like AAStore. This is available in APK form. Once you have it downloaded, access it and scroll through the various options until you come across the one you are looking for.

Just point out the app about it and hit install so that it begins its download and integration into the device. After the procedure you can delete Android Auto Store, since you will not need it again.

Setup steps

Before proceeding fully with the Performance Monitor configuration, it should be noted that this application not compatible with all vehicles powered that have Android Auto. One of the requirements demands that the car must deliver synchronization with the mobile through the communication tools of the brand Wolkswagen. Which means that only firms such as the aforementioned, Seat, Skoda and Audi can make use of it.

When you have the app installed on your smartphone, you must follow a series of steps so that its functioning be optimal. The first thing to do is download the most recent version of the Volkswagen tools discussed in the previous paragraph, which are called VAG connection So what you can download from GitHub.

Once this file is installed on your phone, you can open Performance Monitor without any problem. At this point you can start customize indicators you want Android Auto to display.

When you connect your terminal to your car, an option called ‘Sport information’ between the different compatible applications. Clicking on it will cause the Google software to inform us of the status of the previously indicated.

Without a doubt, this tool can help greatly to the person behind the wheel. This is the main reason to think that the American brand will not eliminate it as it may happen with others. Even so, it is a plugin that should be allowed first hand and officially.