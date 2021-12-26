You can tell that Christmas has come to the Epic Games Store because of the great games it has been giving away over the last few days. Yesterday’s was undoubtedly one of the best and today you will have the opportunity to add to the collection another really essential title, as is the case with Control, so you just have to click here to get hold of it.

The offer only will remain active for 24 hours, so do not hesitate for a moment to acquire it so that it becomes yours forever. Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. we will discover a new title that will take over and that you can also download for free.

The award-winning sci-fi action adventure from Remedy Entertainment It is one of the best works that he has developed. It tells us the story of an agency in New York that has suffered the invasion of a paranormal threat and the only one capable of eradicating it is Jesse Faden, the new director.

Thanks to your modifiable firearm and supernatural powers that you will acquire we will discover the origin of the experiments and secrets behind all this. All this in an open world in constant change and in the form of metroidvania that will catch you from beginning to end.