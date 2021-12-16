Weekend and it’s time to talk about the launch of a Microsoft’s new build for Windows 11 this time in the form of Build 22523 that the company has launched for those who try advanced versions and who are part of the Dev Channel Within the Insider Program.

As it has been happening for a few weeks, this compilation is available only for computers with ARM64 processors and has an ISO for clean facilities that can be downloaded from this link. An update, the last of the year, with improvements in the use of applications, changes in the Control Panel and much more.

Changes and improvements





Previews with ALT + TAB and Task View keys have been implemented the same as when hovering over open applications on the taskbar and you see them there.

When File Explorer is open on PC , the option to add media server and (if applicable) remove media server is now available when you click “…” on the command bar.

, the option to add media server and (if applicable) remove media server is now available when you click “…” on the command bar. Now the links to Programs and Features in Control Panel will now open in “Settings> Applications> Installed applications” .

They have moved Uninstall updates (for cumulative updates, etc.) from the Control Panel to a new page in Settings under “Settings> Windows Update> Update History”.

Other changes





Fixed a problem related to initialization of text input which could cause the shell (for example, the Start menu and Search) to stop responding on ARM64 PCs.

The battery icon tooltip should no longer unexpectedly display a percentage greater than 100.

App icons should no longer overlap the date and time on secondary monitors when many applications are open.

on secondary monitors when many applications are open. In File Explorer, we fixed an issue that caused the keyboard to sometimes lose focus after pressing Enter when using F2 to rename files in OneDrive.

In Spotlight now after enabling the spotlight collection, the first image (after Whitehaven Beach) should appear faster now.

Icons added to context menu entries from the Spotlight collection.

from the Spotlight collection. Improved reliability when starting voice dictation .

. Fixed an issue where the border of text input experiences (voice typing, emoji panel, etc.) would not draw correctly when a contrast theme was enabled.

Fixed an intermittent crash with the pen menu process if it was started and then closed immediately before the launch occurred.

The issue that caused the links were not opening correctly when opening the widget board using the cursor.

Configuration content should no longer be truncated on the side of the window by making the configuration window small.

Settings should no longer sporadically crash when opening combo boxes, affecting certain settings, such as the ability to set custom click actions for the stylus.

Fixed an issue where the option “Add a device” in Bluetooth and devices it was silently failing when trying to connect new Bluetooth devices.

Added a number of keywords for the Voice Access feature to appear in the configuration search results.

Fixed a issue causing ARM64 PCs to experience bug checks They cite a memory management bug in the build above.

Fixed an issue that caused DWM to crash (causing the screen to blink repeatedly) when trying to use certain apps.

(causing the screen to blink repeatedly) when trying to use certain apps. An issue has been mitigated that caused certain applications to crash when Narrator was running.

Missing information is added when examining the details in the properties of narratorquickstart.exe.

Fixed an issue where Narrator would not respond to UIA events such as notifications, live regions, or text events.

Known issues

You may not be able to log in to certain applications , like Feedback Hub. Restarting your PC should correct the problem.

, like Feedback Hub. Restarting your PC should correct the problem. We are investigating reports that some Insiders are seeing driver and firmware update failures in recent versions with error 0x8007012a.

In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using Search from the start or taskbar . If you experience the problem, press WIN + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box, then close it.

Sometimes the taskbar will flicker when switching input method.

The network icon sometimes disappears on the taskbar when it’s supposed to be there. If you encounter this bug, try using Task Manager to restart explorer.exe.

when it’s supposed to be there. If you encounter this bug, try using Task Manager to restart explorer.exe. In case of several monitors connected to the PC and right-clicking on the date and time in the task bar of your main monitor, explorer.exe will crash

After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, search panel may not open . If this happens, restart the “Windows Explorer” process and reopen the search panel.

When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators do not reflect the correct signal strength .

Configuration may fail when going to System> Display> HDR .

There is a blank entry under Bluetooth and Devices.

If you are using the Spotlight collection, the current image is not currently migrated in the update, which may leave a black desktop background after upgrading to this build .

Change the alignment of the taskbar you can make the Widgets button disappear from the taskbar .

The widget board may not have the correct resolution when hovering over the In point on a secondary monitor.

when hovering over the In point on a secondary monitor. The Widgets dashboard may be temporarily blank.

By having multiple monitors, the content of the widgets on the taskbar can get out of sync between the monitors.

With the taskbar aligned to the left, information such as temperature is not displayed . This will be fixed in a future update.

Some text creation commands, for example “select that” or “remove that”, may not work as expected in Windows applications.

Recognition of some punctuation marks and symbols such as the @ sign is not accurate.

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program with Windows 11, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

Via | Microsoft