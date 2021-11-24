Black Friday is almost here, but Amazon has already started to reduce many products and the truth is that there are very good offers. Surely you can take advantage of some of these offers to get a good setup, or to buy an electronic device for a much lower price. For instance the Amazon Echo Dot that is right now 19 euros on Amazon.

Having such a device has many advantages, since has Alexa and we can ask him what we want and he will do it in a matter of seconds. What’s more we can use them as a speaker to listen to our music either through Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music, we can even use it to listen to an Audible podcast. Also pWe can pair it with our computer to listen to what we are seeing on it or on TV.

Last updated on 2020-11-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Echo Dot is a smart speaker with Alexa included. With it we can control the devices in our house as long as they are smart or connected to a smart plug.

If you have LED lights in your room to give it a more gaming atmosphere, you can control them with your voice, you just have to configure the modes and tell Alexa to turn on the light, turn it off or put it in some color, so you won’t have to get up or open the application on your mobile to do it. Only with your voice you can control everything.

Only We have to plug the Echo Dot to the power and download the Amazon Alexa application, From here on, the configuration will be very simple since the app itself tells you what to do. With this device we can set an alarm, make a shopping list, turn devices off and on, ask Alexa things to learn …

It’s a great stereo, if we want to hear it better we can buy two and put each one to one side of the room, we synchronize them and we can enjoy our favorite playlist much more.

What’s more, alexa has many skills. Tit has several games so that you entertain yourself when you get bored like the trivial, pass word, I see I see …

The Echo Dot is made with people’s privacy in mind, we can disconnect the microphone if we want to and we can review the voice recordings and delete them.

If you want to be able to control all the devices in your room with just your voice, this Echo Dot will help you do it and its price is 19 euros right now on Amazon.

