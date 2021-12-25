The funny opera singers from Google return for Christmas and invite us to sing some Christmas carols, with the help of artificial intelligence.

Google uses its platform Google Arts & Culture, for many things. He has presented a multitude of artistic and cultural projects, but also artificial intelligence experiments.

One of the most curious and fun is Blop Opera, the gelatinous singers quartet who come home for Christmas, to sing us some Christmas carols.

The interesting thing about Blop Opera is that the songs are not recorded: the gelatinous balls really sing, reading the sheet music of the song, and adapting to the changes that we can make in their voices.

First of all we have to enter the Blob Opera website, and tap on Open Experiment.

We pass the small tutorial that appears, and we can control the four jelly-like opera singers.

If you want them to sing Christmas carols, activate the button Let it Snow, shaped like a Christmas tree, in the lower right corner of the screen.

Then you can choose 8 different Christmas carols, all well known:

Put on a Christmas carol, and see how Google’s artificial intelligence interprets it, using the four types of voices: tenor, countertenor, baritone, and bass.

Can stretch these gelatinous balls with the mouse or your finger, to change your interpretation.

Stretch the blobs up and down like gum to change the tone, or back and forth to change vocalization.

Google’s artificial intelligence, using machine learning, adjust the rest of the voices to these changes, so the song doesn’t get out of tune.

It is a fun and original way to sing Christmas carols on Christmas Day. If you have children at home, they will surely love …

Discover other interesting experiments from Googles Arts & Culture in their website.

Don’t miss out on these other Google Games to entertain the little ones until Santa arrives.