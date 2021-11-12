Time passes very quickly and Christmas is just around the corner. It is better to be cautious and start thinking about gifts before they sell out or prices go up, and with AliExpress 11.11 we are given a good opportunity for discounts of up to 80%. This is the second day of offers, which will end on Saturday, November 13 at 08:59 a.m..

The following codes are available that can be used to obtain greater discounts:

4 euros less spending 30 euros with the code: ESD114

15 euros less spending 100 euros with the code: ESD1115

29 euros less spending 190 euros with the code: ESD1129

9 euros less spending 60 euros with the code: ESD119

18 euros less spending 120 euros with the code: ESD1118

43 euros less spending 290 euros with the code: ESD1143

16 euros less spending 80 euros with the code: D11ES16

50 euros less spending 250 euros with the code: D11ES50

*Codes only apply to products sent to Spain during the 2 sales days of the promo.

4 euros less for 5 euros with the code: NUEVOD11

5 euros less for 10 euros with the code: ESNEW5

7 euros less for 15 euros with the code: ESNEW7

8 euros less for 20 euros with the code: ESNEW8

* Codes only apply to new AliExpress buyers and to products shipped to Spain during the 2 days of promo sales.

iPhone 12 Pro Max





Apple’s previous flagship is a top smartphone in every way: large 6.7 “OLED display, powerful Apple A14 Bionic processor with 6 GB of RAM memory, triple 12 MP high resolution rear camera with video recording in Dolby Vision and Face ID for facial unlocking. It can be purchased with 512 GB for 1,247 euros.

Yi Dome U Pro Home Security Camera





2K resolution, people and face detection, automatic rotation, night vision and two-way communication. This home security camera (42 euros) is a good tool to protect our home and see what happens at any time from our smartphone.

Portable Bluetooth speaker Energy Sistem Urban Box 2





Play your favorite music with one of the colorful Energy Sistem Urban Box 2 portable Bluetooth speakers for 17.43 euros: up to 12 hours of autonomy, 10W power, USB connection, microSD slot and FM radio to tune in to stations. Two speakers can be synchronized at the same time to double the sound.

Energy Sistem portable Bluetooth speaker

iPhone 12 mini





Apple’s first compact smartphone with a near borderless design and high-end features. It stands out for its content size and 5.4 “OLED panel, the Apple A14 Bionic processor, 5G connectivity for faster transfer speeds, and Face ID. It can be yours for 632 euros of 64 GB.

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go PL2





Take your music anywhere with LG’s newest and most compact portable Bluetooth speaker. Has a 5W power and the sound is signed by Meridian. It also stands out for its autonomy of up to 10 hours of music and the connection with the devices is made via Bluetooth 5.0. With its IPX5 protection there is no need to fear that it will get wet from rain or that it is near water. It stays at 52.90 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2 SE Wireless Bluetooth Headphones





Looking for a great-sounding, inexpensive fully wireless earbuds for the price? The Xiaomi Mi Air 2 SE (25.98 euros) have a autonomy of up to 20 hours with the case (five hours per charge), double microphone to reduce noise during phone calls, touch controls and ear detection.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2 SE Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

External battery Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3





A good capacity power bank (10,000 mAh) with two USB-A and one USB-C outputs to recharge multiple devices at the same time. Its power is 18W and it is compatible with QC 3.0 and PD. Its housing is made of aluminum and has an LED indicator to know the charging status easily. It can be purchased for 10 euros.

Xiaomi power bank with 10,000 mAh

Roborock Dyad Vacuum Cleaner





This handheld vacuum cleaner (353 euros) is a complete all-in-one appliance for household cleaning. Features a dual tank design mop, DyadPower technology to wash away wet and dry dirt, effortless scrolling, automatic roller cleaning at the push of a button, “smart” alerts, and an LED display that indicates the dirt indicator to the user of the area.

Smart TV LG 43UP7800





If you don’t have a large living room, a more modestly sized “smart” TV like the LG 43UP7800 ($ 316) may be more than enough. With a 43 “4K displayIt has a webOS 6.0 operating system, one of the most advanced for televisions, and an elegant design. It supports HDR and Dolby Digital sound.

