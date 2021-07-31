Continental and Siemens work on pantographs for "eHighways" or highways with electric cables in height for trucks

Heavy road haulage will eventually become electrified and we will see hybrid, fully electric, and hydrogen fuel cell trucks. For the long haul, batteries are not as interesting as a technology that our grandparents knew, that of trolleybuses.

To move an electric vehicle we basically have three options: either it consumes energy that has been provided from the outside in batteries, or it performs some chemical transformation of something into electricity, or it is fed by the external network in one way or another. A mixture of these concepts is being studied for trucks of the more or less near future.

In the world of trains and the suburban, electricity is already used by means of high voltage cables suspended over the tracks. On some wagons there is a metallic structure called a pantograph, which captures the electricity from the cables and directs it to the motors and batteries.

The same idea was used decades ago in trolleybuses, which, unlike trams, did not need specific tracks on the surface, but cables in height. This modernized idea will help make the decarbonisation of heavy transport a reality, where fossil diesel continues to be the undisputed leader.

Back in July 2020, the first section of electrified motorway or eHighway in Germany, near Frankfurt, came into service, where five Scania R 450 Hybrid trucks equipped with pantographs were tested. They are only 5 kilometers long, but they have been used for a pilot test to verify if the idea is viable. Seven more units joined in January.

It is estimated that if 1 in 3 three kilometers of the German motorway network were electrified, 80% of the truck’s mileage could be powered exclusively by electricity. Approximately 4,000 kilometers out of a total of 13,000 would suffice for this, and it may be a reality in 2030.

According to Continental and Siemens, emissions of 10 to 12 tons of CO2 per year can be saved with this system

Right now there are three sections in Germany with catenaries on the right lane that are still in the testing phase, on the A5, A1 and B462. The technology promises, and both Continental and Siemens are working to create solutions that can be sold to truck manufacturers in pursuit of the coveted carbon neutrality by 2050. Their alliance was announced yesterday.

The pantographs are being developed taking into account the standards of the automotive industry, such as maximum heights or voltages, and will be applicable for three types of trucks: hybrid, electric and fuel cell.

In any of the three cases, we are talking about trucks that have high-voltage batteries. Enough electricity could be harvested from the catenary to power the truck’s engines and have a surplus to provide more power to the batteries. This, speaking in simple language, is a negative consumption or a recharge in progress.

In this way, the need for these vehicles to recharge or refuel would be reduced, allowing them to stay longer on the road and with a lower environmental impact than at present. The idea has been tested since 2016, in Sweden, when the world’s first road of its kind was inaugurated.

Scania 2016 promotional video of Europe’s first electrified highway section

Obviously, the pantograph does not have to be constantly extended, as it penalizes aerodynamics, so it folds when it is not necessary, either when the electrified section is finished or when the truck driver wants to overtake, folding it temporarily. In addition, it continually corrects its orientation with respect to the cables.

In the implementations of the factory system, everything could be done automatically, that the pantograph unfolds when driving on an electrified section, and that it folds when finishing it or when overtaking, without the driver having to intervene. The concept could also be transferred to the world of the bus.

On the contrary, the idea of ​​pantographs for passenger cars is not so good, it would be necessary to place catenaries in more lanes, due to the obvious difference in height it would be difficult to reach the truck cables, and with the increasing autonomy of the batteries, their relatively content weight, and the ease of recharging at stops, means that, in principle, it is discarded for light vehicles.