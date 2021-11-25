One of the consequences that the pandemic brought with it was the need for people to generate as little contact as possible when interacting in places with greater concurrence due to COVID-19 and fear or uncertainty of possible contagion.

Faced with this situation, different solutions have emerged, among the most common is the use of gloves or glove covers so as not to have direct contact, however, there is a trend that must be discussed and that benefits not only in general, but in the health sector specific.

What is it?

It is a contactless communication technology that works thanks to NFC (Near Field Communication).

NFC is a short-range wireless technology that allows instant data transmission between devices, this works thanks to a chip that is detected by radio frequency at a distance.

With all the above we can say that the purpose of contactless incorporates NFC technology in some devices to facilitate transactions, send and receive information without the need to physically interact with other devices or people.

Some of the most common uses that this technology currently has are:

Card payment: payment transactions.

Mobile financial services (account consultation, bank transfers).

Consumer space: electronic transport, gift cards.

Smart posters – where content is streamed to a phone.

How can health care benefit?

It is a fact that after the pandemic, what is most sought after is less contact, so the applications and trends in health may be:

– Secure physical access: to health care facilities that have separate areas, where only authorized personnel can enter using NFC through cards, your smartphone or tags.

– Access to medical information: to databases and files, so that it is convenient to control access to mobile devices or computers with the most relevant information quickly and safely.

– Real-time updates on patient care: in cases where it is necessary to constantly monitor a patient for a specific condition in which their health is put at risk or requires continuous medical attention, through this tool we can know where they are and what they have done, this in real time.

– Safer medicines: adding this technology to the packaging or labeling of a medicine, in which through a mobile device you can verify the authenticity, details of doses, effects and interactions, as well as access to links for more information and medical contact professional.

These examples are just the beginning, but taking into account how large the health sector is, we can assure that there are and will be more applications that benefit the health consumer in this sense, since the purpose of contactless is none other than to generate the least physical contact for health prevention and as a habit that also facilitates consumer interaction with other sectors.

Source:

Konfío.mx

Gopraxis.com