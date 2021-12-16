Contact Range Rover 2022, exquisite in all its facets

After five decades of life, the Range Rover reaches its fifth generation as a spectacular SUV that can impress both on and off the road. We have met him during his static presentation in Spain to analyze what he is capable of offering.

The fifth generation of Range rover reaches the Spanish market to be at the top of the SUV by design, technology, comfort and offroad capabilities. In 1970 this model was the first luxury off-roader and became the flagship of Land Rover and it is not surprising that the English manufacturer has put all its effort and wisdom into try to make one of the best SUV in the world. During his presentation to the press, we had the opportunity to have a first static contact with the model.

The front does not change much compared to the previous model

The exterior design has not tried to break with the established but to show an evolution of the previous model, now with a cleaner, modern and imposing image on the new MLA-Flex platform. The front is very reminiscent of the previous model but now it looks more stylish and elegant.

The main feature are the Full Led headlights that boast a beam of light with a range of up to 500 meters. These lights are not only adaptive taking into account the steering turn but also have the unprecedented Predictive Dynamic Bending Light technology that adapt the lighting according to the navigation data.

The door handles are integrated into the bodywork, not only a stylish feature but also beneficial from an aerodynamic point of view. Each of the four side doors has an electric opening system for easy access. The customization options are almost endless, with a wide catalog of exterior paints, alloy wheels up to 23 inches and individualization pack.

The rear of the SUV is defined by minimalism. The taillights have been reduced to a minimum placed vertically as very fine optics at the ends of the vehicle that go unnoticed when they are switched off. As the only outstanding detail, a black molding joins them and on it is the name of the model so that it does not go unnoticed by anyone.

The back is full of personality

Two exterior sizes and three interior configurations

It is available with two body lengths, depending on whether it is normal or long wheelbase, with 5.05 m and 5.25 m long respectively. The rest of the dimensions are also bulky, with a width of 2.05 m and a height of 1.87 m. Despite its size, the aerodynamic resistance is just 0.30, a formidable figure. Its main rivals are the BMW X7, the Mercedes GLS, the Maserati Levante and even the Bentley Bentayga.

A few years ago Land Rover had to make a decision about the way forward: define itself as a purely offroad model or be a luxury model. Although it is clear that its off-road capabilities are still superb (which we have not yet been able to verify in this new generation), it is clear that the British manufacturer has made the decision to bet everything on luxury.

A decision that perhaps disappointing the most traditional fans of the brand But that makes sense since offroad vehicles are becoming a smaller niche. An obvious example we have seen in the new Land Rover Defender, with a less extreme approach and closer to that of an SUV. This Range Rover follows that philosophy as reflected when opening its doors and accessing the interior.

The quality of interior production borders on perfection

The cabin is full of noble materials that surround even the smallest detail. Wherever you look the quality is excellent And, how could it be otherwise, the new Range Rover 2022 is the most advanced model ever made by Land Rover. The brand offers the choice of an interior with four, five or seven seats depending on the chosen configuration.

The occupants are pampered to the extreme. The passenger compartment has a laminated glass with acoustic insulation and a active noise cancellation system thanks to speakers integrated into the headrests. There is also a cabin air purification system with a PM2.5 filter and nanoe X technology that neutralizes odors, bacteria and allergens.

The apparent simplicity of the minimalist interior leaves room for technology with numerous screens scattered throughout the cabin such as the instrument cluster consisting of a 13.7-inch curved screen that can be associated with a Head Up Display. In addition, the interior mirror can also be a digital display if the extra Clearsight mirror is chosen.

The infotainment system is easy to use and has great image quality

No less interesting the Pivi Pro multimedia system It employs a 13.1-inch touch screen in floating format. It is slightly curved but in practice it does not seem to provide any advantages or disadvantages and the interface is intuitive although initially the number of options available can be overwhelming. It has connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless in both cases, compatibility with Amazon Alexa and remote software updates.

Under the screen of the infotainment system the air conditioning module is located, rightly outside the multimedia environment so that its operation is easy and intuitive. The air conditioner has four independent zones. Among the audio options stands out the brutal Signature Meridian sound system that offer an immersive experience with a set of subwoofer and 34 speakers with 1,600 W.

As standard or as an option, the equipment can include up to eight USB-C sockets, a 15 W wireless charging base for smartphones, a fridge in the front center console and even a few recommended retractable stirrups that allow easy entry and exit of the vehicle.

The fridge in the center console is one of the many extras available

Among the extras you can enjoy 24-way electric heated and cooled front seats and massage function. In the rear seats there is also a supreme atmosphere and comforts such as a rear multimedia system composed of two 11.4-inch screens where devices can be connected via HDMI.

If the Executive Class or Executive Class Comfort-Plus rear seats are equipped, an 8-inch touch screen is integrated into the rear armrest to operate comfort functions, climate control and the rear multimedia system. The seats can be tilted 4 degrees and recline up to 12 degrees, they have electric adjustments and memory position, massage function and footrest, nothing to envy to the big super luxury sedans.

The new Range Rover, along with the Discovery, are the Land Rover models that offer seven royal squares. The Range Rover and Discovery Sport offer 5 + 2 seats, that is, two additional small seats. This is not the case with the British flagship that ensures great habitability for adults in the third row, a feature that has not been possible to verify because there was no unit with this optional row at the presentation event.

Executive Class Comfort-Plus rear seats provide all the comfort you could wish for

The Range Rover’s boot capacity is reduced by equipping the luxurious Executive Class rear seats. The loading threshold is too high although the suspension can be lowered in height to facilitate the introduction of heavy objects simply by pressing a button inside the cargo space. The cargo space is fully carpeted and also beautifully finished.

As was the case in its predecessors, the tailgate is divided into two parts, both with electric opening and closing. Once open, two leather cushions can be placed at the bottom of the gate, a solution called Tailgate Event Suite that allows you to sit down to enjoy the scenery.

Trunk Short wheelbase 5 places Long wheelbase 5 places Long wheelbase 7 places Behind the 1st row of seats 1,841 liters 2,176 liters 2,050 liters Behind the 2nd row of seats 818 liters 818 liters 857 liters Behind the 3rd row of seats – – 212 liters

* Measurements up to the roof line

In 2024 it will become the first electric Land Rover

This first static contact with the new Range Rover leaves us wanting to test its skills off the asphalt. It is hoped that it complies with note thanks to the Terrain Response 2 system which proposes eight off-road programs that tailor the response of the engine, transmission, differentials and chassis systems according to needs.

Ground clearance is 219 mm which can be climbed up to 295mm at the highest suspension setting. In the upper position, the off-road dimensions have an entry angle of 34.7º, a ventral angle of 27.7º (25.2º in the long wheelbase version) and an exit angle of 29.0º. It also boasts attributes such as a wading depth of up to 900mm and a maximum incline of 45º.

The large boot of the Range Rover can be completed with multiple accessories, for example some designed to carry pets

On the road it promises unprecedented dynamic qualities with features such as active rear axle steering, whose wheels rotate a maximum of 7.3º. Depending on the speed (above or below 50 km / h) they will do it in the same direction as the front to gain agility in the curve as in the reverse to facilitate maneuvering. Four-wheel steering is standard across the range.

The English model also includes a air suspension with Dynamic Response Pro that provides greater stability and adjusts the free height, the Adaptive Dynamics system that monitors the movement of the bodywork up to 500 times per second to adjust the suspension according to the circumstances, a system of distribution of torque in curve (Torque Vectoring) or the electronic active rear locking differential which gives greater traction in curves and greater grip in off-road driving.

The initial mechanical offer is made up of diesel engines D300 300 hp and D350 of 350 CV, both sharing a block of 3.0 liters and six cylinders that is associated with a 48 V MHEV system thanks to which it obtains the Eco label. P530 at the top of the range offering a 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine and 530 hp. This twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine is of BMW origin.

Stunning design from any angle

All engines are connected to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox with reduction and to an Intelligent Driveline Dynamics all-wheel drive system. As of January 27, 2022, the range will be expanded with the introduction of two plug-in hybrid variants. Its about P440e 440 hp and P510e 510 hp, which will enjoy a fantastic approved electric range of 100 km through a lithium-ion battery of 38.2 kWh gross capacity (31.8 kWh net). Already in 2024 the fully electric Range Rover will make its appearance: it will be the first 100% electric Land Rover vehicle.

Land Rover’s masterpiece is an exquisite SUV loaded with technology capable of competing face to face in comfort and image with the traditional super-luxury sedans such as the Audi A8, the BMW 7 Series or the Mercedes S-Class. The new generation of the Range Rover is already on sale in Spain from 143,300 euros.