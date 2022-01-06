A new chain of cinemas has arrived in Mexico to be the direct competition of Cinemex and Cinépolis, and Internet users have shown their faith in it.

Through TikTok we were able to learn a little about what the new chain of cinemas, Cinedot, offers, which, at the moment, only has three branches: Cinedot Coacalco, Cinedot Los Reyes and Cinedot IMAX Toluca, although the intention is to create 120 of them distributed throughout the country.

If something is clear to us, it is that TikTok has exceeded its own limits. In other words, from being a social network for short videos, it has become a very important content platform for brands and, without a doubt, a great reference for new generations.

If something is going to define the so-called Generation Z, it is their connection with social networks and, mainly, with TikTok, the favorite platform of young people between 16 and 24 years of age, very much on the same level as Snapchat.

However, unlike Snapchat, TikTok can boast of having already reached one billion monthly users in just five years of existence, as well as becoming a real concern for platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

What’s this all about? Simple. A few days ago, on December 16 to be precise, a video posted on said social network began to go viral among Internet users.

In the clip, which lasts just over a minute, we are shown a new chain of cinemas in Mexico, called Cinedot, which, so far, only has three branches.

Mexico is one of the countries that most enjoys cinema, an industry that, after the arrival of the pandemic, was severely punished by the closure of theaters to avoid contagion of Covid-19.

According to data from StatsitaDuring 2020, the box office revenues of the film industry in Mexico reached a value of about 3,600 million Mexican pesos, this, of course, due to the pandemic.

This figure means a severe drop of 80 percent compared to 2019 and, without a doubt, despite the fact that we can already have some rooms open again, the return to them has been slow and, now, with the emergence of the new variant of Covid-19, the cinema could have another blow if, in the end, it decides on a new confinement.

However, beyond that, what is striking about the video on TikTok is that everything indicates that we are facing a new chain of cinemas that could compete with companies such as Cinemex and Cinépolis, which are the ones that currently dominate in the market.

Although it seems complicated for this to happen, the truth is that consumers seem to be a little tired of the prices for seeing a movie at the cinema, which, many times, exceed 200 pesos per person.

On the contrary, Cinedot, which is the new chain of cinemas that is making noise on TikTok, is, so far, an extremely cheap option, with tickets that cost 35 pesos and, according to some tiktokers, with great potential for be one of the best chains in Mexico.

Among some of the comments left by users, we can realize that there is great motivation to see the birth of a new company in Mexico that, above all, has begun to win over its own audience.

“It has the potential to be the largest cinema chain in Mexico, without exaggeration”wrote a user in response to the video that was released through the account @argeeks.

Other Internet users wrote: “God, I’m not asking you anything, but that Cinedot does well”; “It looks good. Hopefully it will triumph and that there will be in all the states of Mexico ”.

To this day, when we talk about TikTok, we are talking about something that goes beyond being an application to share videos, but about a platform that, in addition to adding new users, has made very interesting commercial alliances.

A few months ago, the ByteDance platform managed to exceed one billion users, a fact that adds to the list of great feats that it has accumulated in five years of life.

Recently, as if this were not enough, TikTok unlocked another “trophy”, because according to the Internet 2021 Year in Review study signed by Cloudflare, the fashion social network has already surpassed the internet giant, Google, becoming the most popular site in the world.

This means that in just one year, the platform went from occupying the seventh place to being placed at the top, surpassing sites like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Amazon.

Now read: