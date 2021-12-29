Faithfulness is a term highly valued in many areas of life. In the world of commerce, a brand strives to gain the loyalty of its customers with promotions, products or campaigns that help them to involve more customers every day.

According to a study “Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2011” conducted by Forbes magazine, it showed that brands that enjoy The most loyal are those that have a real influence on people’s daily lives.

When we talk about brand loyalty or brand loyalty we can define it from a marketing point of view, such as the repeated purchase of a product or service as a result of the perceived value, trust and the bond generated between the client-company.

Depending on the degree of satisfaction in relation to your products and the added value that you contribute to their consumer experiences, your customers will become ambassadors of your brand or will jump from one company to another with total ease.

Such is the case of a publication on the social network Twitter where a user and loyal consumer of Rappi rejects in a very funny way a promotion he received from the Cornershop shipping platform.

“No Renata (from Cornershop) I am no longer available, my heart belongs to @RappiMexico”, reads the tweet that is camped with the image of the email that the consumer received from Cornershop.

No Renata (from Cornershop) I am no longer available, my heart belongs to @RappiMexico pic.twitter.com/JFFemOd8hY – Ernesto Reyna (@nenoreyna) December 27, 2021

These types of reactions are always important for brands, since it shows them the good service they are providing to their clients and it costs them nothing to demonstrate it before the digital pulse.

Rappi and its clients

Despite the existence of a large number of mobile applications for ordering products, Rappi has positioned itself as one of the most important in the country.

According to data from Statista, Brazil has the highest penetration of the Rappi application in Latin America with approximately 23.6 million downloads. Followed by Mexico with more than 19 million downloads.

This increase in its customers can be seen in social networks, where we can find positive or negative comments.

Social networks can be a great ally of brands like Rappi because by this means they can strengthen their relationship with their consumers and also quickly resolve their complaints when using their application or services.

