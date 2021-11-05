A consumer on social networks has shared her experience where when opening a beer cooler in a mega store a representative song has sounded, resulting in a good shopping and advertising experience.

The country’s supermarkets are of vital importance for consumers to make their food purchases for the week, in addition to some others that are not entirely necessary, such as alcoholic beverages. According to a study by Statista about the value of sales of alcoholic beverages produced in Mexico 2020 by type of drink, the beers they were the most sold, representing a value of 185,375.8 million Mexican pesos, in second place tequila with 44,637.12 pesos, grape-based alcoholic beverages with 2,079.59 pesos, among other beverages in the industry.

Beer is the best-selling alcoholic beverage in Mexico, so brands are constantly struggling to see who wins over the final consumer, including Corona, Victoria, Modelo and some international brands such as Budlight and Heineken.

These are distributed nationally, either by small grocery stores, Oxxo and other large retail companies such as Walmart, Store Aurrera, Soriana, Sams, among others. However, some of these manage to carry out different strategies in order to attract the attention of consumers, in addition to offering a new and unique shopping experience so that they can consume again in those stores.

A user has uploaded in a publication of another user on social networks her experience in a Mega store belonging to Comercial Mexicana, and shows that when opening a beer cooler An iconic song sounds easily recognized by football fans, the Champions anthem League.

This publication has also aroused the excitement and curiosity of another user, who is interested in said experience.

The marketing and advertising strategies They are of vital importance so that our consumers or clients choose to request our products or services again, in addition to differentiating ourselves from the competition.

This simple but efficient experiential marketing strategy seeks to offer the beer consumer to “relive the Champions League” at the moment of playing one of the most iconic football songs, only by opening a refrigerator that undoubtedly manages to put the consumer’s eye on it. close to him.

This type of strategy, which at first glance might seem to some “simple”, are effective when faced with the shopping experience of consumers; another example of the importance of giving the consumer a good “dose” of experiential marketing with trademarks from drinks alcoholicWe have it with the Cerveza Victoria concert, which sought to “revive” Juan Gabriel on the Day of the Dead, as well as other artists of national stature joining them, such as Moderatto, María José, etc.

Within this and Mega’s strategy for beers, a common factor predominates, technology, demonstrating that although we can currently create disruptive experiences, sometimes the simplest strategies can be highly significant to remain in the mind of the consumer. .

