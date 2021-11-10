A case of misleading advertising is putting Carl’s Jr in check after a complaint from a user on social networks, to which Profeco has already responded.

It is not the first time that something like this has happened and, in fact, over the years we have seen cases of the tricks that some companies present to get the attention of consumers.

This day, through Twitter Carl’s Jr’s misleading advertising has been reported in his California Classic Cheeseburger combo, which, as mentioned, costs 89 pesos and includes small potatoes and small soda.

However, according to what the user comments on his Twitter account, in the end they ended up being charged a total of 278 pesos “without any explanation.”

In his complaint, the user included the official account of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), which, in fact, has already answered him, asking him to externalize his complaint and all the details of it.

Dear user: you can file your complaint, please send us an email to denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx with a brief description of the events, telephone number and full name. – Attention Profeco (@AtencionProfeco) November 9, 2021

For many companies, the motto of “the customer is always right” remains a kind of banner, which, yes or yes, must be met. Of course, in the end, what matters is that consumers feel satisfied with what is offered and decide to return constantly.

To do this – to trap customers – all kinds of advertising strategies are used to persuade them; However, there are cases in which consumers themselves are scammed and cases such as the one that is putting Carl’s Jr. in check happen.

And, the presence of Carl’s Jr in Mexico is important; Currently there are 299 restaurants throughout the country and, according to some people, their products are usually very attractive, which is why it is striking that, now, it is involved in a case of misleading advertising and that, until now, it has not answered about it.

In the case of fast food chains, such as Carl’s Jr, McDonald’s, Burger King, etc., one way to attract the consumer is through combos, which offer three products at a fairly reasonable price.

In that sense, Burger King combos tend to work very well and, in general, Carl’s Jr combos do too, but today there is a case of a possible scam towards one of its consumers, something that could have implications important to the brand itself.

Although, until now, the complaint has not gone viral, the fact that Profeco has already responded speaks of an urgency to respond to what is shared by the user.

Undoubtedly, the power of social networks goes beyond being just a space to chat and meet new people, but now they are important reporting instruments of all kinds, which, when they go viral, have a much greater impact than if the complaint is made to the competent body.

For this reason, many users increasingly turn to their social networks to publicize cases of injustice, scam and others much more complex. We will see, in this case, if Carl’s Jr responds to the complaint of the Internet user.

Now read: