Ice cream is one of the favorite products in the frozen food area and we have witnessed all kinds of stories, which have made this product a very valuable one for the impact it has when it is the protagonist from the analysis that counts how many M & M’s a container of Holland ice cream from special edition with these chocolates, to stories where we see how consumer safety is violated when these products are violated.

With these stories, it is clear the challenge that brands have in creating products and how from knowing how many chocolates an ice cream has, the final value of a commercial proposal is discovered, which is sold with the promise of having additional elements.

The M & M’s in an ice cream Holland

The analysis of the amount of M & M’s that a Holland ice cream contains and the disappointment that this entails, patents the challenge that special edition products have and how valuable it is to acquire a product of this type.

Tony montoya, who through his account TikTok With more than 700 thousand followers, he took on the task of counting the amount of chocolates that an ice cream Holland has, discovered what many suspected and is a smaller amount of this confectionery product, of which you can even get if you buy the candied chocolate in its individual presentation.

The famous influencer only needed to wait for the ice cream (one liter with 30 percent free product) to melt, to later strain it and be able to collect the total number of chocolates contained in Holland ice cream. When weighed them on a scale, he realized that a container of ice cream contains 38 grams, which is less than the 43 grams contained in a traditional envelope of this candied chocolate.

“The truth is practically the same for you to buy the liter of ice cream separately and the M & M’s as well,” he concluded in his product analysis.

This type of exercise where the importance of a special edition is analyzed, such as ice cream with chocolates, confirms the importance of the category of special editions, where brands ally themselves with other firms to conquer the consumer with original proposals.

