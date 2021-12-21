It was through Twitter that a user questioned Walmart’s advertising on its online shopping site.

After the arrival of the pandemic, online shopping became practically a staple for consumers.

Walmart’s advertising regarding its online store has been questioned by a consumer, who launched his complaint on social networks.

Of course, being still a relatively new shopping system, there were those who were slow to adapt to the change and do almost everything from a computer or mobile device connected to the internet.

Thanks to this, today we can say that eCommerce is, without a doubt, one of the main trends among consumers who, now, seek to carry out all (or almost all) their purchases through this system.

However, according to the experience of some users, there have been cases in which errors and failures are still reported that end up affecting the consumers themselves.

Regardless of the reason, they are problems that begin to be a nuisance for buyers and, for this reason, it is necessary to solve them so that, in the future, they do not have major repercussions.

Thus, a user on Twitter, who calls himself @uliseschio, has questioned a Walmart advertising on its online store: “Save time, make your grocery store at walmart.com.mx”, is what said advertising mentions and that, in short, has not fallen in favor with the consumer.

In the words of the tweeter, the online service of the store is slow, since, according to account, he spent more than 40 minutes waiting for his order and, in addition, it arrived incomplete. This is how he exhibited it himself in the following post:

Well I did not save time @WalmartMexico, I’ve been waiting for my pick-up order for 40 minutes, I arrived and it was incomplete. I keep waiting for them to bring in 1 missing item. pic.twitter.com/1ToSRG4NU1 – Chok (@uliseschio) December 16, 2021

Of course, this is not exclusive to Walmart, as it is not the only brand that has had problems with its online store service; However, what happened, in effect, contradicts the store’s own advertising, but what to do in these cases?

Currently, social networks are a great tool for consumers to express their complaints and all kinds of comments, and have a much more immediate response.

For brands, the use of their platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok is essential to reach new consumers and, above all, to know what works with their customers; what are the trends between them and, in this way, design strategies that are interesting to them.

That is why communication between the client and the brand, in social networks, must be efficient, since, without a doubt, there will be errors that appear suddenly, but that, through a well-designed strategy, brand crises can be avoided that escalate to certain extremes.

