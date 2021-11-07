The consumer confidence indicator assesses the present and expected economic situation of household members in Mexico, as well as their expectations regarding the present and future economic situation of the country. In all these areas, Mexicans declared that they had optimistic prospects.

In fact, the component with the greatest advance was the one that measures expectations about the country’s economic situation expected within 12 months, compared to the current one. This item advanced 0.9 points at the monthly rate and 6.4 at the annual rate.

In contrast, “the item that measures the current possibility of household members to make purchases of durable goods showed a monthly decrease,” indicated the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

That is, despite the fact that there is confidence about the present and future economic situation in Mexican households, optimism regarding the acquisition of goods such as furniture, televisions, washing machines or appliances did not advance during October, just before the arrival of the Good End. 2021.

Expectations in the acquisition of housing recede

One of the complementary indicators of the national survey on consumer confidence is the hope that Mexicans have to buy, build or remodel a house in the next two years. This indicator fell 0.6 points during October, compared to September.

Likewise, the intention of households to acquire a new or used car in the next two years also decreased 0.3 points compared to September, although it had an annual improvement of 2.8 points. Which indicates that confidence in the acquisition of vehicles is also in decline.