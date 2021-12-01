A user on Twitter complained about an expired Bimbo product and decided to buy some cookies from the competition.

Products past their expiration date are some of the main consumer complaints, a fact that leaves brands badly off.

On Twitter, a user announced that he bought a Bimbo product, already expired, and decided to buy some cookies from the competition. This is the story.

One of the fears of brands and / or companies is that their customers will go with the competition, which happens many times and in different areas.

In a way, changing brands is like changing soccer teams, something unforgivable that speaks of how badly the other club is doing, which is, in a way, unable to retain its players.

The case of companies is different, since, in general, the consumer tends to have a varied list of their favorite products, which do not always correspond to the same brand.

However, what does happen is that consumers stop acquiring products of a certain brand, either because they found failures, products past their expiration date, among other dilemmas that leave companies badly off.

This is what happened to a consumer who, through Twitter, reported the expired Bimbo product (a “Nito”), which is why he decided to buy some competitor cookies (a “Prince”).

Hey @Bimbo group I bought a nito and it was expired for more than 7 days, I had to buy cookies from the competition Because they will not be removed in time from the commercial sale pic.twitter.com/BU7WdJhd7t – Ignacio Yedra (@IYedra) December 1, 2021

The relationship between brands and their consumers must be paramount, both in the treatment of its workers and in the products it offers.

From there it depends, to a large extent, that a client stays with the company in an almost permanent relationship. In the end, what it is about is to get consumers who decide to stay with the brand for its good service.

In this case, as reported by the user named @IYedraIt happens that a Bimbo brand product is being offered in an indistinct store, in which the company has no interference, since it is the store that is selling it.

However, these types of details are what put brands in check, because, at the end of the day, the complaints are directly against them, Grupo Bimbo in this case.

Now, Bimbo has already responded to the claim of said user, saying that it will follow up on the case:

Hello @IYedra, please send us a DM to follow up. – Grupo Bimbo (@Grupo_Bimbo) December 1, 2021

Nowadays, thanks to social networks, these types of situations can be made known in a more direct way, which, in turn, generates greater immediacy in terms of conversations with brands.

In these times where the power of social networks is very great, it is necessary to carry out a constant conversation with users / clients in order to make the relationship between both more durable.

And it is that, in that sense, after the arrival of the pandemic, it happened that people turned almost completely to their platforms, being TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and, of course, Facebook, the sites where all the conversations about what occurred. that occurred globally in the context of a pandemic.

For this reason, it is essential that companies have good management of their networks in order, in any case, to offer a prompt solution to Internet users’ complaints, as was the case with Bimbo.

