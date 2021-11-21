A TikTok user has revealed how her request for a special message when ordering a coffee on Starbucks It ended badly and only generated the mockery of the brand, which even omitted its name in the order.

The famous chain with the mermaid logo has become known internationally, for writing wrong customer names and messages on their glasses as a marketing strategy, only that in some stores, requests end badly, as we documented in this case .

The trade that Starbucks has managed to patent throughout these years, with promotions through names on the glasses of its drinks, loyalty programs or special editions; All this has served for the brand to lead fast food retail, in which it has specialized in selling beverages and thereby consolidate a category that to date has not disappointed and, on the contrary, has added more brands to the competition.

The Starbucks petition that ended badly

A request made by a consumer at Starbucks ended badly when the user Dhagari She explained to one of the employees, who was studying for a difficult exam, so she asked her to write something that would make her happy.

The order was delivered and to the consumer’s surprise, her request was written as a message, showing not only Starbucks’ mockery, but also the disinterest in her situation by even forgetting to write her name on the order.

The incident was immediately published on his TikTok account, where the video has almost 4 million views, demonstrating how cruel a brand can be against the consumer, when it leads the category in which it competes.

The case has generated all kinds of comments, such as those who defended the employees arguing that they do not receive an adequate salary, to even follow special requests, to those who asked her to do a good deed for someone else, instead of asking for an action for her. .

Although the average opinion of those who commented on the video has been in favor of Starbucks employees not following the special requests of consumers, this action is a clear mockery of the brand against those who have become accustomed to its strategy, of naming their drinks and even write special messages.

